Water Recycle & Reuse Market 2030: Flowing Toward a Greener Tomorrow

Water Recycle & Reuse Market Overview

The global water recycle and reuse market was valued at USD 17,568.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 30,562.9 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2025 to 2030. The growing scarcity of freshwater resources, increasing environmental awareness, and the enforcement of strict wastewater discharge regulations are key factors propelling the market forward.

Water recycling and reuse involve treating wastewater to render it suitable for both non-potable and potable applications. These processes contribute to the conservation of water, reduction in environmental pollution, and promotion of sustainable water resource management.

Key Trends and Market Insights

Asia Pacific led the global water recycle and reuse market in 2024, accounting for 36.9% of the total market share. The region is experiencing accelerated market expansion due to urbanization, industrial growth, and rising water scarcity. Regional governments are investing in water infrastructure and encouraging industrial water reuse via closed-loop systems. Technological integration is rising, with a preference for cost-effective and scalable solutions suited to local demands.

The Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The industrial sector was the dominant end-use segment in 2024, representing 48.0% of global revenue. Industries such as oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are adopting water recycling systems to reduce their water consumption and meet regulatory standards.

Based on equipment type, the filtration segment led the market in 2024, capturing 35.3% of the global revenue. Filtration methods like reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and nanofiltration are widely adopted for their effectiveness in removing contaminants. This segment is experiencing robust demand in both municipal and industrial water treatment.

Market Size & Forecast Summary

2024 Market Size : USD 17,568.4 Million

: USD 17,568.4 Million 2030 Forecasted Size : USD 30,562.9 Million

: USD 30,562.9 Million CAGR (2025–2030) : 9.7%

: 9.7% Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Companies in the Water Recycle & Reuse Market

Several major players are driving innovation and growth in this market:

Veolia – Renowned for offering diverse, sustainable water recycling solutions with a focus on innovation and efficiency.

Siemens Water Technologies – Provides cutting-edge water treatment systems known for durability and performance in industrial and municipal applications.

Kubota Corporation, Fluence Corporation Limited, and Evoqua Technologies & Solutions are other prominent companies contributing to market growth.

Emerging participants include Dow Corporate, Hitachi Ltd., Membracon, and Genesis Water Technologies Inc., each known for advanced technologies tailored to various industrial needs. Hitachi Ltd. offers highly reliable water treatment systems with broad industrial applications. Dow Corporate, through its Dow Water & Process Solutions division, is a notable provider of reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration systems, emphasizing innovation and client-centric services.



Leading Market Participants

These companies collectively shape the competitive landscape:

Veolia

Evoqua Technologies & Solutions

Fluence Corporation Limited

Dow Corporate

Hitachi Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Siemens

Alfa Laval

Hydraloop

Membracon

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

NEWater China

Conclusion

The global water recycle and reuse market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing water scarcity, regulatory pressures, and the need for sustainable water management. With significant adoption across industries and advancements in filtration technologies, the market is expected to nearly double in size by 2030. Asia Pacific, particularly India, will remain a key region due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Key market players continue to invest in innovative solutions, positioning the industry for sustained long-term growth.