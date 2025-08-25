Asch Poconos Roofing Provides Trusted, Roofing, Siding, and Skylight Services Throughout Monroe County, PA

KUNKLETOWN, PA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — When you need a local roofing contractor to handle all things roofing, siding, skylights, and beyond, turn to Asch Poconos Roofing for your needs. This company is based in the heart of Monroe County, PA, proudly serving Kunkletown, Gilbert, Brodheadsville, and other surrounding communities. They believe in quality service and workmanship for every project they take on.

Asch Poconos Roofing specializes in both traditional and specialty roofing materials, bringing decades of hands-on experience to every project. The company offers asphalt shingle roofing, slate roofing, cedar shake installation, and flat roof coatings using Gaco silicone. Their team is also skilled in detailed repair work, including step flashing repairs around chimneys and skylight installations and maintenance—an often-overlooked element of roofing systems that can dramatically improve home comfort and energy efficiency.

“At Asch Poconos Roofing, we take pride in doing things right the first time,” said John Asch, owner of the company. “We’re not just roofing contractors. We are your neighbors and we care about the homes in our community. Whether you need a full roof replacement or a small leak repaired, we approach each project with the same level of care and craftsmanship.”

Homeowners in Monroe County face unique weather-related challenges, including snow loads, freeze-thaw cycles, and heavy spring rains. Asch Poconos Roofing understands these local conditions and selects materials and methods that provide long-term durability and peace of mind. In addition to full roof replacements, the company provides prompt and professional roof repairs designed to extend the life of existing roofs.

Beyond roofing, the company also offers siding services to protect and beautify home exteriors. Proper siding not only enhances curb appeal but also insulates the home and resists water intrusion. For many customers, Asch Poconos Roofing serves as a one-stop shop for comprehensive exterior improvements.

Fully licensed and insured, Asch Poconos Roofing operates with a commitment to transparent pricing, reliable scheduling, and clear communication throughout each stage of the project. Free estimates are available for all services, including roofing, siding, slate repairs, skylight replacements, and flashing repairs.

If you would like to learn more about Asch Poconos Roofing, you can visit their website at https://www.poconoroofs.com/. Reach out directly to the company for any questions or to request a quote for your roofing and siding needs. You can also follow them on Facebook to keep up on social media.