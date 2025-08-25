O’Donnell & Naccarato Expands Footprint, Adds Three Industry Veterans

Philadelphia, PA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading and employee-owned structural engineering firm headquartered in Philadelphia, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This strategic expansion is bolstered by the addition of three experienced professionals.

With deep roots in the Pittsburgh market and decades of combined experience, they bring invaluable knowledge that enhances O&N’s regional capabilities and reflects the firm’s long-term commitment to serving clients across Pennsylvania and beyond.

The new team members joining O&N’s Pittsburgh office include:

Cyril “Skip” A. Fox, PE – Senior Associate, Regional Director brings over 30 years of experience leading structural design from concept through construction, with expertise in complex framing systems, foundations, and computer modeling for unique geometries. Notable projects include the Carnegie Museum Music Hall, Pittsburgh Glass Center, and Penn Highlands State College Hospital.

Gregory T. Holbrook, PE – Project Manager has over a decade of experience designing and analyzing structures across commercial, municipal, institutional, and healthcare sectors. He has contributed to high-profile projects such as the UOP Frolov Quantum Lab, Pittsburgh Glass Center, and Project CARES.

Joseph M. Sperduto – BIM Manager is a senior structural modeler with more than 24 years of experience in construction documentation and BIM coordination. A U.S. Army veteran, Joe’s portfolio includes the Pittsburgh Produce Terminal Renovation, Penn Highlands State College Hospital, and Project CARES along with extensive work on adaptive reuse and historic renovation projects.

The new Pittsburgh office marks O&N’s continued investment in regional growth and strengthens the firm’s presence in western Pennsylvania to create new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth, both locally and across the firm’s broader network. This expansion also fills a key geographic gap between O&N’s Ohio and East Coast offices, giving the firm an even more responsive and connected platform to support clients.

“Establishing a presence in Pittsburgh is a major milestone for O&N, and we’re thrilled to welcome Skip, Greg, and Joe to the team,” said Anthony Naccarato, CEO “Their combined experience, relationships, and knowledge of the local market position us to better serve clients in Western Pennsylvania while maintaining our commitment to collaborative partnerships with quality firms across all disciplines.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for me, Greg, and Joe, and we’re proud to join O&N,” said Cyril “Skip” A. Fox, PE, Senior Associate, Regional Director. “We’re looking forward to continuing to serve clients across the region with the same dedication and technical excellence, now with the added support of O&N’s resources and team.”

With offices across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast, O&N continues to grow its geographic footprint while remaining committed to the quality, service, and creativity that have defined the firm for more than 40 years.