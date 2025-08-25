Baltimore Matchmaker and Dating Coach Redefines Modern Love with The Link Up Network

Baltimore, USA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — In a time when the complexities of love can feel as intricate as science itself, Angela Ibijoke, an accounting professional turned Baltimore-based dating coach and matchmaker, is applying precision, strategy, and heart to the search for meaningful relationships.

As the founder of The Link Up Network and The Steven Wick Company, Angela combines her professional expertise in problem-solving with her personal insights into love and connection. She leverages her understanding of what sustains relationships—and what causes them to break apart—to help busy professionals in the DMV area (Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) find lasting partners.

Her approach is distinctive: blending logic and intuition, matching clients based on physical attraction (no blind dates), compatibility, shared values, and relationship goals. Recognizing that busy professionals often excel in their careers but struggle to prioritize love, Angela created a stress-free, tailored matchmaking process for men and women in their late 20s to 50s, with plans to expand into other states. She also offers nationwide date coaching for both men and women.

“I believe in community,” says Angela. “Dating isn’t just about finding someone—it’s about growing, connecting, and building a foundation for lasting happiness.”

Her work includes organizing a series of speed dating events in the DMV area, which have already resulted in numerous matches and even engagements. One participant, Clare Mesh, shared, “I was skeptical about signing up for a speed dating event, but I thought, why not give it a try? I met Josh, my fiancé, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Angela’s holistic process includes personalized assessments, one-on-one coaching sessions, and image consulting to help clients present their best selves.

The Link Up Network: More Than Matchmaking

The Link Up Network offers:

-Elite Matchmaking – Matches based on attraction, compatibility, shared values, and relationship goals.

-Date Coaching – Strategies for better communication, self-growth, and connection.

-Image Consulting – Styling tips to leave a lasting impression.

Looking Ahead

Angela plans to expand The Link Up Network’s reach, offering more events and services while maintaining a personalized, results-driven approach. Drawing from her background in accounting, she applies a structured, analytical mindset to help clients prioritize love and find meaningful, lasting connections.

About The Link Up Network

The Link Up Network is a vibrant, innovative company specializing in curated social events—particularly speed dating—to connect like-minded individuals in a relaxed, fun, and inclusive environment. Whether you’re seeking romance, professional contacts, or new friends, The Link Up Network creates opportunities for genuine connections that go beyond the surface.

Learn more at Link Up Network Events: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-link-up-network-105315929901

About The Steven Wick Company

At The Steven Wick Company, we create platforms that inspire connection, collaboration, and growth, while also offering timeless men’s and women’s fashion. From networking events and media platforms to high-quality apparel, our mission is to empower people through both connection and self-expression.

Follow us on social media for updates, success stories, and more:

Instagram: @thelinkup_network

Facebook: @groups/2153011691804324/

LinkedIn: @thelinkup_network

YouTube: @thestevenwickvlogs

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-link-up-network-105315929901

Website: www.linkupnetwork.site