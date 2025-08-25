1 International Bestselling Authors Matt Bowman and Isaac Morehouse achieve Bestseller on Amazon with their book Open Education: How to Reimagine Learning, Ignite Curiosity, and Prepare Your Kids for Success

The world is changing faster than ever before, and our education system is falling behind. As technology reshapes the way we live, work, and play, it’s time to rethink how we educate our children for a future full of innovation and uncertainty. In Open Education , Matt Bowman and Isaac Morehouse challenge the outdated norms of traditional schooling and offer a bold vision for the future of learning—one that’s flexible, individualized, and designed to ignite a child’s natural curiosity.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted “Open Education,” reaching #1 International Bestseller in NINE categories in the US, AU, and CA. Including Education & Teaching, Parent Participation in Education, Schools & Teaching, and Homeschooling in the US. Education & Parent Participation, Parent Participation in Education, Education, and Homeschooling in CA. They also reached EIGHT Hot New Release Lists in FOUR countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and Germany.

– Recognized globally, hitting eight Hot New Release lists in four countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and Germany.

– Reached #1 International Bestseller in nine categories across the US, Canada, and Australia.

We’re thrilled to announce that Open Education: How to Reimagine Learning, Ignite Curiosity, and Prepare Kids for Success by Isaac Morehouse and Matt Bowman has officially become a bestseller ! This groundbreaking book is striking a powerful chord with parents, educators, and changemakers everywhere who are ready to challenge outdated systems and embrace a bold new vision for learning. With its timely message, practical insights, and empowering call to action, Open Education is not just a book—it’s a movement. Thank you to every reader who’s helping reimagine education for the next generation!

PROVO, UT, 2025-08-25 — / EPR Network / — Authors Matt Bowman and Isaac Morehouse joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with their new book, Open Education: How to Reimagine Learning, Ignite Curiosity, and Prepare Your Kids for Success , which was released Tuesday, May 13th, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

In today’s rapidly changing world, education must evolve to meet the needs of the next generation. Bestselling authors Matt Bowman and Isaac Morehouse have stepped forward with a bold new book that challenges outdated systems and inspires parents and educators to embrace a future-focused vision of learning. Their latest work, Open Education: How to Reimagine Learning, Ignite Curiosity, and Prepare Your Kids for Success, is already making waves worldwide.

For over a century, schools have been rigid in their approach:

– Grouping kids by age rather than ability

– Teaching at a standardized pace, ignoring individual needs

– Confining learning to strict schedules and physical classrooms

– Grading on an arbitrary A-F scale that doesn’t reflect real-world skills

But the future requires something different. Today’s job market values creativity, adaptability, and lifelong learning—qualities often stifled by conventional education. Matt and Isaac argue that children should be given more freedom and autonomy in their learning, allowing them to explore their interests, embrace failure as a stepping stone, and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset that will serve them no matter where life takes them.

Open Education is your guide to reimagining the learning journey. If you’re ready to break free from the one-size-fits-all approach, rekindle your child’s love of learning, and prepare them for a rapidly changing world, this book will show you how.

Prepare your child for a future where thinking outside the box is the key to success.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Matt Bowman is an innovator in education and technology and is deeply dedicated to transforming the way children learn. He and his wife, Amy, founded OpenEd together, which has collectively served more than 100,000 students over the years across multiple states, including many military families worldwide.

The Bowmans have spent over three decades championing personalized education, combining cutting-edge technology with an entrepreneurial spirit to help students thrive in a rapidly changing world.

A former 6th-grade teacher and tech executive, Matt has been at the forefront of online education since the 1990s. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education and is an alumnus of Stanford’s Executive Business Management program.

Matt’s insights into the future of education have led him to be a speaker and panelist at numerous educational and technology conferences around the world.

Matt and Amy live in the mountains of Utah, where they enjoy spending time with their five adult children and their spouses, plus four grandchildren (and counting).

Isaac Morehouse is the CEO of OpenEd, working to open up all education options to all learners. He has founded and built several companies, served as a CEO and CMO, and loves rallying people around a vision and building teams to do the things he can’t.

Isaac is dedicated to the relentless pursuit of freedom and is deeply passionate about education and entrepreneurship. He loves writing, music, his wife Heather, and four kids, a good cigar, and getting angry about sports (especially the Detroit Lions).

He has given hundreds of talks and interviews, authored, co-authored, or ghostwritten over 3,000 articles and twelve books, helped thousands of people launch their careers, and dozens of businesses tell their stories. He is a firm believer in learning out loud and making a daily commitment to creation in all forms. He currently lives with his family in Bradenton, Florida.

ABOUT OPEN EDUCATION

As parents, OpenEd founders Matt and Amy Bowman wanted more education options for their children. Combining Matt’s background in teaching and technology, and Amy’s dedication to raising fulfilled, happy children, they created a student-tailored education program that brings the best of homeschool and traditional school together. My Tech High is built on the idea that if something you want doesn’t exist, create it. Matt and Amy strive every day to inspire young people to discover, develop, and celebrate their uniqueness.

To learn more, visit Opened.co

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/