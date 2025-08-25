HDTV Supply Introduces WolfPack 4K60 AV over IP HDMI Matrix Switcher with Unlimited KVM, Multi-View, and Video Wall Support

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading innovator in professional AV solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its WolfPack 4K 60 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Switcher, a next-generation system designed to revolutionize AV distribution for large-scale environments. Offering 4K60 AV over IP technology with live streaming, multi-view functionality, and support for any size and quantity of video walls, this advanced solution delivers powerful performance and unmatched flexibility.

Built to meet the evolving needs of modern AV integration, the WolfPack 4K60 AV over IP HDMI Matrix Switcher allows unlimited scalability with support for unlimited transmitters (TX) and receivers (RX) over a standard network. It includes HDMI loopout on TX units, software switchable extenders, and unlimited KVM support, making it an ideal solution for venues that demand precision, reliability, and real-time control.

Key Features of the WolfPack 4K60 AV over IP Matrix Switcher:

4K 60 Hz AV Over IP Technology with Live Streaming – Ensures ultra-clear visuals, low latency, and professional broadcast quality.

Supports Any Size & Quantity of Video Walls – Create dynamic multi-screen displays for stadiums, retail stores, command centers, and more.

HDMI Loopout on TX Units – Enables simultaneous local monitoring without additional hardware.

Software Switchable Extender – Simple configuration and network-based switching with maximum flexibility.

Unlimited KVM Extension – Control multiple PCs remotely, ideal for control rooms and collaborative environments.

Supports Multi-View – Display multiple sources on one screen, perfect for security centers and live event monitoring.

Scalable & Flexible – Expand to any size installation by adding transmitters and receivers as needed.

Applications & Uses:

Sports Bars & Entertainment Venues – Stream multiple live games across numerous TVs with video walls and multi-view capability.

Command & Control Centers – Manage multiple inputs like surveillance feeds, dashboards, or broadcast sources in real time.

Retail Stores & Shopping Malls – Create engaging promotional video walls of any size to capture customer attention.

Corporate AV & Training Facilities – Distribute presentations, live streams, and training videos across multiple rooms.

Universities & Educational Campuses – Broadcast lectures and events to large groups with seamless switching.

Event Venues & Exhibitions – Use multi-view and KVM support to control multiple sources from one interface.

Houses of Worship – Stream live services across overflow areas or multiple campuses in 4K clarity.

Speaking about the new product, an HDTV Supply spokesperson said: “The WolfPack 4K60 AV over IP HDMI Matrix Switcher isn’t just about distributing video-it’s about redefining what’s possible in professional AV setups. With features like unlimited KVM, HDMI loopout, multi-view, and support for any size video wall, we’re giving integrators and venues the freedom to design truly customized AV solutions without compromise.”

With decades of experience, HDTV Supply is dedicated to providing innovative, scalable, and reliable AV solutions that adapt to the growing demands of today’s digital environments.

For more information about the WolfPack 4K60 AV over IP HDMI Matrix Switcher, please visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k60-444-av-over-ip-audio-in-out-bi-directional-ir-kvm/

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.

