Lindsay H. Childs Presents at American Bar Association FLS Event

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC partner, Lindsay Childs, recently presented at American Bar Association Family Law Section’s Vulnerable Adults Committee Lunch and Learn. Her virtual presentation “Hot Tips to Avoid Social Security Pitfalls in Family Law Cases” was held on June 26, 2025 for family law attorneys nationwide.

In conjunction with the presentation, Ms. Childs’ wrote an article on the same topic, which was published July 23, 2025 on the American Bar Association’s website in the Family Law “Committee Corner.”

The presentation and article covered points such as:

Rules regarding benefits available through the Social Security program that can impact support and property division

How timing of divorce or remarriage can impact a client’s Social Security eligibility for certain benefits

How Courts are prohibited from offsetting property division to account for disparity in estimated Social Security benefits between spouses

Ms. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, alimony, spousal support, custody and child support, equitable distribution, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has also been recognized as a Main Line Today Top Lawyer from 2019 through 2024 and as a Super Lawyer Rising Star for 9 consecutive years.