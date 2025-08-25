Softlink Academy, SNDT Women’s College Pune, and EXIM Management Services Empower the Future of EXIM for Women

Mumbai, India, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Bringing academic excellence, real-world industry insight, and digital proficiency together to build a new generation of EXIM professionals — an initiative focused on empowering women in international trade and bridging the gender gap in the logistics and EXIM sector.

Mumbai, August 19, 2025 — Softlink Academy, the skill development arm of Softlink Global, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EXIM Management Services, a logistics-focused training and consultancy firm, and SNDT Women’s College, Pune, a century-old institution empowering women through higher education.

This collaboration is a first-of-its-kind industry–academia–government initiative aimed at bridging the skills gap in India’s Export-Import (EXIM) and logistics sector, particularly for women professionals. The MoU enables a commercial collaboration that trains and empowers students — especially women — in EXIM logistics through certified programs, digital tools, and real-world exposure.

What This Means for Students and the Industry

Real-time industry exposure: Students get trained on Logi-Sys , an Intelligent Cloud ERP used by freight and logistics companies globally.

Practical and curriculum-integrated training: Focused on documentation, customs compliance, shipment lifecycle, and digital operations.

Industry mentorship and placement pathways: Students gain career-ready insights and job opportunities within the logistics and EXIM sectors.

By combining academic learning with real-world application, the program will produce a skilled, confident, and future-ready workforce capable of meeting the demands of global trade. Historically, women have been underrepresented in EXIM and logistics due to limited access to specialized training and persistent gender biases. Partnering with SNDT Women’s College marks a purposeful step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse industry.

Quote from Mr. Amit Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, Softlink Global

“Knowledge is the foundation of progress, but when combined with practical experience and digital tools, it becomes a powerful force for transformation. Through Softlink Academy, we’re committed to nurturing talent that can shape the future of EXIM — not just by understanding the trade, but by leading it.”



Quote from Mr. Anand Paranjape, Owner, EXIM Management Services

“Where practical wisdom meets digital precision — Exim Management Services brings real-world experience, while Softlink Academy powers the learning journey with cutting-edge digital tools. Together, we’re shaping future-ready EXIM professionals equipped to lead with

insight and innovation,” said Mr. Anand Paranjape, Owner, Exim Management Services.

Quoted by SNDT University

“EMS and Softlink, in collaboration with SNDT Women’s College, Pune, are shaping the future of women in EXIM. Because an enlightened woman is a source of infinite strength — we’re empowering with practical skills, digital tools, and industry-ready knowledge,” quoted SNDT University.

Softlink’s programs, LogiLEARN and LogiSKILL, will equip candidates with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience through its Logi-Sys ERP platform. Training will cover documentation, customs processes, finance operations, and system-based logistics workflows.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is the digital backbone of freight and logistics, trusted by over 10,000 organizations in 50+ countries. Its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, integrates freight, customs, warehouse, transport, CRM, finance, and compliance on a cloud-based system, enabling scalable, data-driven operations.

About Softlink Academy

Softlink Academy bridges the gap between education and industry with role-based courses in freight forwarding, customs compliance, and supply chain technology. Learners graduate with hands-on ERP experience and strong placement opportunities.