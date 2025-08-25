MUSTAFA JEWELLERY MALAYSIA UNVEILS “COLOURS OF MALAYSIA” LOOKBOOK

Malacca, Malaysia, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia has launched its highly anticipated “Colours of Malaysia” lookbook and Merdeka 2025 collection, presenting a jewelled narrative that intertwines national pride with exquisite artistry. The collection stands as a celebration of Malaysia’s rich cultures, united communities, and the vibrant spirit that defines the nation.

Inspired by the iconic hues of the Jalur Gemilang, the “Colours of Malaysia” lookbook is designed as a visual journey through the core values of the nation. It is structured into distinct chapters, each dedicated to a colour and its meaning, brought to life through meticulously curated gold, silver, and diamond jewellery and styled with the breathtaking aesthetics of Malaysian traditional textiles.

A Look Inside the “Colours of Malaysia” Lookbook:

The lookbook serves as a narrative of national identity, articulated through four distinct chapters:

Red for Bravery: This section features bold and passionate pieces that capture the nation’s courage, strength, and passion. It includes statement pieces like the Crimson Valor Silver Ring and the Precious Diamond and Ruby Pendant, which are elegantly styled with modern interpretations of the Cheongsam.

White for Purity: Embodying peace and timeless grace, this chapter highlights pieces such as the Lustrous Diamond and Pearl Earrings and the Crystal Radiance Silver Ring. Styled perfectly with a light pastel saree.

Blue for Unity: Reflecting the spirit of togetherness, this section showcases sophisticated designs like the Royal Blue Silver Ring and the Elegant Rose Gold Diamond Pendant, styled perfectly with soft blue kurung.

Yellow for Sovereignty: A regal tribute to Malaysia’s royal heritage, the finale presents opulent pieces such as the Regal Diamond Bangle and Sparkling Diamond Earrings, styled majestically with classic songket.

This Merdeka, Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia aimed to create a collection that resonates with the soul of Malaysia. The ‘Colours of Malaysia’ lookbook is a tribute to the Jalur Gemilang and the values it represents. It is an invitation for every Malaysian to find a piece that reflects their own identity and pride.

Explore the Collection

The public is invited to explore this celebration of Malaysian identity through jewellery that reflects both personal style and national pride.

The full “Colours of Malaysia” Lookbook and the exclusive Merdeka Collection can be viewed here: https://mustafajewellery.com/my/lookbook/warna-warni-malaysia/

