Kapoor Sales Expands Nationwide Supply of Premium PC White Granules Including LEXAN™ 123R, PC OPAL WHITE, and MILKY WHITE PC for Lighting and Electrical Applications

New Delhi, India, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales, a recognized name in high-quality engineering thermoplastics, announces a wider nationwide distribution of polycarbonate milky white granules tailored for industries requiring excellent light diffusion and superior surface finish. The company now offers ready stock of premium grades such as LEXAN™ 143R, LEXAN™ 243R, and MILKY WHITE PC, fulfilling the demand for aesthetic and durable polycarbonate solutions.

A growing number of manufacturers are turning to PC white for switches to meet industry standards for safety, strength, and visual appeal. Kapoor Sales supports this trend by supplying top-performing materials like PC ROMA WHITE and LEXAN™ 123R, known for their high gloss, heat resistance, and dimensional stability.

In the lighting segment, PC white for lighting is gaining attention for its role in achieving efficient light transmission with a consistent appearance. Grades like 243R WHITE, LEXAN PC WHITE, and PC OPAL WHITE are suitable for applications such as LED housings, diffusers, and decorative fixtures. These resins offer high UV stability and clarity while diffusing light effectively.

Top Grades Offered:

PC ROMA WHITE

LEXAN 123R

LEXAN 143R

LEXAN 243R

243R WHITE

MILKY WHITE PC

LEXAN PC WHITE

PC OPAL WHITE

The company also provides a versatile portfolio of pc milky white resins that balance mechanical strength with an appealing white tone. These resins are widely used in electronics, home appliances, and automotive interiors. Kapoor Sales maintains a consistent supply of trusted brands and grades to meet bulk industrial requirements across India.

“We focus on stocking materials that offer reliability and visual appeal for modern industrial design,” said a spokesperson at Kapoor Sales. “Whether it’s switches, lighting, or appliance parts, our white PC granules ensure consistency, performance, and brand value for manufacturers.”

For more information or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pc-milky-white-granules.php

About Kapoor Sales Corporation



Kapoor Sales is a leading distributor of engineering plastics and polymer resins based in New Delhi, India. The company specializes in high-performance materials such as polycarbonate, PBT, PC-ABS alloys, and more. With a strong commitment to quality and client satisfaction, Kapoor Sales supplies products to OEMs, molders, and manufacturers across Pan India. Its technical support and timely delivery ensure long-standing customer relationships in the plastics industry.

