Multiplex Assay Market Driven by Rising Demand for Precision Diagnostics

The global multiplex assay market size was estimated at USD 1,817.10 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,412.72 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030. Multiplex assays are advanced techniques that allow the simultaneous detection and quantification of multiple analytes, including proteins, cytokines, chemokines, biomolecules, and growth factors.

These assays are widely applied in areas such as mutation analysis, linkage analysis, pathogen identification, forensic studies, and gene detection analysis. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising adoption of companion diagnostics, and the advantages multiplex assays offer over singleplex and conventional assays. The growing focus on personalized medicine is also a key driver for the market.

The market size, valued at USD 1,817.10 million in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% to reach USD 4,412.72 million by 2030. Personalized medicine emphasizes tailoring treatments to individual patient profiles, which necessitates precise diagnostic tools. Multiplex assays enable the simultaneous analysis of multiple biomarkers, making them crucial in developing targeted therapies. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that personalized treatments accounted for 42% of FDA-approved drugs in 2021, highlighting the increasing role of advanced diagnostic tools like multiplex assays.

The growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases is encouraging innovation in drug development and clinical trials, where multiplex assays are increasingly adopted. These tools allow detection of multiple pathogens in a single test and help assess disease progression and treatment efficacy. According to the WHO, about 41 million people die annually due to chronic non-communicable diseases, equivalent to 71% of all global deaths, underscoring the urgent need for efficient diagnostic technologies.

Multiplex assays also offer notable advantages over traditional techniques, including reduced sample consumption, miniaturization, faster results, enhanced efficiency, and lower labor costs. Their ability to analyze multiple arrays in one trial makes them an attractive choice in healthcare and research. For instance, in March 2024, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and its joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., received CDSCO clearance to manufacture and distribute the SARAPLEX Influenza Multiplex (IFM) Test Kit in India. This kit differentiates Influenza A and B, representing a significant advancement in respiratory infection diagnostics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share at 36.34% in 2024.

The U.S. market benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates.

By type, protein multiplex assays dominated with a 52.99% revenue share in 2024, driven by proteomics research.

By product, consumables accounted for 74.42% of the market in 2024, owing to recurring purchases.

By technology, flow cytometry held the largest share at 34.97% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,817.10 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,412.72 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.5%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing: Asia Pacific

Key Multiplex Assay Company Insights

Leading players in the market are focusing on collaborations, product innovations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position. For example, in October 2024, 10x Genomics, Inc. launched two new Chromium products—GEM-X Flex and GEM-X Universal Multiplex—aimed at enhancing performance, cost-efficiency, and accessibility in single-cell analysis. These innovations are set to expand the scope of multiplex technologies across various scientific applications.

Key Multiplex Assays Companies

Luminex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam plc.

Seegene Inc.

Merck KGaA

Assay Genie

Promega Connections

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

R&D Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The multiplex assay market is experiencing robust growth fueled by technological advancements, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. With strong adoption in drug development, clinical diagnostics, and proteomics research, multiplex assays are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of precision medicine. Supported by continuous innovation from key market players and expanding applications across healthcare and research, the market is expected to witness substantial growth, particularly in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific.

