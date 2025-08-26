Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Driven by Advances in Immunotherapies

The global myasthenia gravis treatment market size was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2023 and 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of immunotherapies, regulatory approvals for promising drugs, the emergence of biologics, and the increasing awareness of rare diseases.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic, progressive, and rare neuromuscular disorder characterized by weakness in the head, limb, spinal, ocular, and respiratory muscles. This autoimmune condition occurs when antibodies attack acetylcholine receptors (AchR), disrupting normal nerve-to-muscle communication.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), approximately 14–40 per 100,000 individuals in the U.S. suffer from myasthenia gravis. Reports indicate that the disorder’s prevalence has increased over the past several decades, driven by improved diagnostic capabilities and the global rise in autoimmune conditions.

The disorder is more common in females than in males, with symptom onset typically occurring in men during their 50s–60s and in women during their 20s–30s. While there is no definitive cure for MG, treatment options such as medications and surgical interventions help manage symptoms effectively.

Ongoing research efforts are focused on understanding the underlying autoimmune mechanisms, improving diagnostic accuracy, and developing more effective treatment approaches. A key research shift is moving from broad immune suppression to immune system rebalancing. Additionally, advances in studying the physiology of the neuromuscular junction (NMJ) are providing new opportunities to enhance its function despite immune system challenges.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest market share of over 50% and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the monoclonal antibodies segment captured over 60% of the market share in 2022 and is projected to retain its lead through 2030.

By end use, hospitals held around 55% of the market share in 2022 and are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.01 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.26 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 9.0%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Astellas Pharma dominate the market with strong product sales, including Soliris and Prograf. However, market growth faces challenges due to generic competition following patent expirations and the widespread availability of low-cost substitutes.

To counter these challenges, key players are focusing on expanding into emerging markets, launching innovative products, raising awareness, and forming strategic collaborations. For example, in April 2022, AstraZeneca received FDA approval for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, while in December 2021, the FDA approved Vyvgart (efgartigimod), a first-in-class therapy for AChR antibody-positive MG patients.

Key Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Companies

Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

Grifols SA

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Shire plc

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The myasthenia gravis treatment market is set for robust growth, fueled by advances in biologics, the rising adoption of immunotherapies, and greater awareness of rare diseases. While generic competition poses challenges, continuous research, innovative drug launches, and the shift toward immune system rebalancing offer promising opportunities. With North America leading and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market, the industry is poised to deliver innovative therapies and improve patient outcomes in the coming years.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com