Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Market Driven by Advances in Targeted Therapy

The global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market size was estimated at USD 11.34 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15.83 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of myeloproliferative disorders, particularly among older adults, is a major contributor to market expansion.

According to the National Institute of Health, chronic myelogenous leukemia has an incidence rate of approximately 2.4 new cases per 100,000 men compared to 1.4 in women as of August 2022. This rising incidence correlates with the aging population, which is more susceptible to such diseases, thereby increasing the demand for effective treatments in the myeloproliferative disorders drugs industry.

Advancements in precision medicine are transforming treatment approaches within the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market. Precision medicine enables tailored therapies based on individual genetic profiles, improving treatment effectiveness and minimizing side effects. The approval of targeted therapies such as ruxolitinib has marked a significant advancement in treatment options, leading to improved patient outcomes and higher adoption rates. As more innovative therapies emerge addressing specific genetic mutations associated with these disorders, the myeloproliferative disorders drugs industry is expected to witness robust growth.

In addition, the growing emphasis on research and development for rare diseases fuels innovation within the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market. As pharmaceutical companies invest more resources into understanding and treating rare conditions, the number of novel drug candidates entering clinical trials continues to increase. This focus on developing effective therapies expands treatment options, enhances competition among manufacturers, and supports strong growth prospects for the industry as new therapies are introduced to meet patient needs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America myeloproliferative disorders drugs market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 40.2% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

Based on indication, the Ph+ chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 75.5% in 2024.

Based on treatment type, the targeted therapy segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.34 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 15.83 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Incyte. These companies are pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen market presence and address evolving healthcare demands.

Novartis AG delivers diverse, innovative products in the myeloproliferative disorders drugs market, with key offerings such as Scemblix (asciminib) for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Jakavi (ruxolitinib) for polycythemia vera and myelofibrosis. Both treatments provide improved efficacy and quality-of-life outcomes for patients.

Bristol-Myers Squibb contributes significantly with products such as Inrebic (fedratinib), a once-daily oral therapy for myelofibrosis, and Reblozyl (luspatercept), which addresses anemia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). These therapies effectively improve clinical outcomes and reduce dependence on blood transfusions.

Key Myeloproliferative Disorders Drugs Companies

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Incyte

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GSK plc

GL Pharma

Conclusion

The global myeloproliferative disorders drugs market is positioned for steady growth, fueled by an aging population, increasing disease incidence, and advancements in precision medicine. The dominance of targeted therapies, coupled with rising R&D investments for rare disease treatments, is expected to drive innovation and expand therapeutic options. With North America maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and novel drug development to meet evolving patient needs. This dynamic landscape ensures strong long-term prospects for the myeloproliferative disorders drugs industry.

