Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2030: Service Innovations on the Horizon

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market was valued at USD 1.18 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.65 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. IoT technologies enable real-time monitoring and data-driven operations across various sectors, including healthcare (for patient monitoring), retail (for inventory control), and agriculture (for field condition tracking). This broad application across industries is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The increasing availability of high-speed connectivity technologies, especially 5G, is significantly boosting the IoT market. The enhanced data transfer rates, lower latency, and greater network capacity provided by 5G networks allow for seamless communication between IoT devices and centralized systems. These features are critical for applications such as autonomous vehicles, remote patient monitoring, and smart city infrastructure. As 5G adoption continues to expand globally, it is expected to fuel the growth of advanced IoT services and applications.

Additionally, cloud computing plays a crucial role in supporting IoT infrastructure. With its scalable and cost-effective solutions, the cloud offers businesses the flexibility to manage and analyze the large volumes of data generated by IoT devices. By moving away from on-premises infrastructure, organizations can gain access to advanced analytics tools, enhance operational efficiency, and make informed decisions. The growing adoption of cloud-based IoT solutions is anticipated to further accelerate market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global IoT market in 2023, accounting for 36.1% of total revenue. The U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of developing and deploying advanced IoT solutions, supported by a strong ecosystem of technology companies, research institutions, and investors.

Hardware was the leading component segment in 2023, representing 57.4% of the market revenue. The proliferation of smart devices, wearables, and connected appliances continues to drive demand for IoT hardware necessary for data collection and transmission.

On-premise deployment held the largest market share in 2023, particularly favored in sectors like manufacturing, automotive, and critical infrastructure, where real-time data processing and low-latency response are vital for safety and efficiency.

Wi-Fi emerged as the most dominant connectivity segment in 2023. Its widespread use in smart home applications—including security systems, lighting, and voice-controlled devices—has made it the preferred choice for seamless, affordable connectivity.



Market Size & Forecast

Market Size in 2023 : USD 1.18 Trillion

: USD 1.18 Trillion Projected Market Size by 2030 : USD 2.65 Trillion

: USD 2.65 Trillion CAGR (2024–2030) : 11.4%

: 11.4% Leading Region (2023) : North America

: North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Several major players are leading the IoT market through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and innovation:

Microsoft provides extensive IoT capabilities via its Azure IoT platform. Azure IoT Hub enables secure, scalable bi-directional communication between IoT applications and devices, supporting telemetry, device provisioning, and remote control functionalities.

provides extensive IoT capabilities via its Azure IoT platform. Azure IoT Hub enables secure, scalable bi-directional communication between IoT applications and devices, supporting telemetry, device provisioning, and remote control functionalities. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. delivers a broad range of IoT solutions through its QCS and QCM platforms, which offer scalable infrastructure for everything from consumer gadgets to enterprise-grade systems.

Leading Companies in the IoT Market

Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

PTC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

Siemens

General Electric Company

Conclusion

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements, increased demand across industries, and the growing availability of high-speed networks and cloud infrastructure. With a projected value of USD 2.65 trillion by 2030, the market is set to expand rapidly, especially in regions like Asia Pacific. Key players are actively shaping the industry through innovation and strategic collaborations. As IoT technologies continue to evolve, their integration into everyday applications—from industrial automation to smart homes—will become increasingly widespread, reinforcing their role as a critical component of digital transformation initiatives worldwide.

