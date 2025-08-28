Nasal Packing Devices Market Growth Driven by Rising Incidence of Surgeries

The global nasal packing devices market size was estimated at USD 205.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 276.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the industry is primarily driven by the rising incidence of nasal surgeries, including septoplasty and sinus procedures, as well as the increasing number of nasal injuries.

The rising prevalence of epistaxis (nosebleeds) is one of the major contributors to the growing demand for nasal packing devices. Advances in nasal packing materials, such as bioabsorbable and hemostatic products, are enhancing patient recovery and comfort. Additionally, the increasing occurrence of chronic nasal conditions such as sinusitis, nasal polyps, and frequent nosebleeds has fueled the need for nasal packing solutions. Epistaxis often results from damage to the nasal mucosa, vessel wall weakness, or disturbances in blood coagulability. While cauterization is the first-line treatment, nasal packing is commonly used as a second-line therapy. Studies in the U.S. highlight that epistaxis is most common among children aged 2–10 years and adults aged 50–80 years, with the elderly population contributing significantly to the demand for nasal packing devices. According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology, chronic sinusitis affects nearly 12% of the global population, leading to a growing number of corrective nasal surgeries such as septoplasty and rhinoplasty. In these cases, nasal packing devices are essential to control bleeding, support healing, and prevent complications.

Nasal packing can be classified based on the site of bleeding—anterior or posterior. Anterior nasal packing remains in higher demand as anterior bleeding occurs more frequently. Posterior nasal packing, on the other hand, generally requires hospital admission. Traditionally, nasal packing involved ribbon gauze combined with antibiotics, lubricants, or ointments. However, modern innovations have introduced foam-based packing materials capable of absorbing more than 30 times their weight in liquid, which then expand to apply pressure on the nasal walls and stop bleeding.

Over the years, nasal packing devices have evolved from simple gauze to advanced absorbable and bio-resorbable materials. These innovations not only improve patient comfort but also reduce the need for removal and the risk of infection. Products such as Merocel, a widely used material, and Cutanplast, a bioabsorbable option, have contributed to lowering complication rates and improving outcomes. The increasing demand for minimally invasive nasal surgeries is also driving the adoption of advanced nasal packing devices, as they support post-operative recovery and minimize complications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 47.3% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the North American market in 2024.

Based on product, the spray segment held the largest market share of 29.3% in 2024, supported by innovations such as nasal sprays for severe allergic reactions.

By type, the non-absorbable segment captured the largest revenue share at 54.7% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 205.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 276.8 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.1%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Nasal Packing Devices Company Insights

The competitive landscape is marked by the presence of leading players such as Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic plc. Companies are actively pursuing strategies like product innovations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence and meet evolving patient needs.

Leading Companies in the Nasal Packing Devices Market:

Summit Health

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Network Medical Products Ltd.

Olympus

Lohmann & Rauscher

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

FABCO

Aegis Lifesciences

Conclusion

The global nasal packing devices market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of nasal disorders, rising surgical procedures, and advancements in packing materials that improve patient safety and comfort. With the shift toward minimally invasive procedures and the growing elderly population, demand for effective and innovative nasal packing solutions will continue to rise. Industry players focusing on technological advancements and strategic collaborations are well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities and strengthen their market share in the coming years.

