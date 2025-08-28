Knife Market 2033: Trends in Sustainable Knife Production

The global knife market was valued at USD 4,482.3 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7,790.2 million by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2033. One of the primary factors driving this growth is the increasing number of restaurants and food service establishments worldwide.

The expanding use of knives across various sectors, along with the availability of a wide variety of knives designed for specific purposes, is further supporting market growth. In the construction industry, for instance, retractable and folding knives are widely used. Continued growth in construction activity is expected to fuel demand in this segment. In the culinary sector, the growing emphasis on visual presentation has increased the popularity of specialty kitchen knives capable of producing decorative cuts such as brunoise, chiffonade, julienne, and macedoine. Technological advancements in knife blade design are also anticipated to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the growing popularity of camping has contributed to increased demand for specialized knives such as dagger knives, Swiss Army knives, and pocket knives. High-carbon stainless steel knives, known for their strength and portability, are favored by campers. According to a 2022 report by The Dyrt, over 66 million people went camping in the U.S. in 2021, with 8.3 million of them camping for the first time. The rising popularity of outdoor activities like camping is expected to continue driving demand for camping knives, which are essential tools for food preparation, fire-building, and shelter construction.

The global rise in restaurant dining and café culture also presents growth opportunities for the knife industry. As more restaurants open, the need for modern kitchen tools, including high-quality knives, increases. Consumers’ desire for convenient, social, and high-quality dining experiences is driving investment by restaurant owners in advanced culinary equipment.

Urbanization, changing culinary preferences, and increasing disposable income are supporting the growth of cafés, specialty coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Japan. These factors are expected to further boost knife demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

held the largest share of the global knife market in 2024, accounting for 32.76% of total revenue. This is attributed to a growing number of outdoor activities like camping and hiking, increasing household spending on kitchenware, and a strong hospitality sector. In Germany, the demand is particularly driven by urbanization and home renovation projects. The UK is projected to experience significant growth through 2033. The rise of nuclear families and solo households, combined with increased kitchen renovations and remodeling, are major factors contributing to higher knife demand.

is projected to experience significant growth through 2033. The rise of nuclear families and solo households, combined with increased kitchen renovations and remodeling, are major factors contributing to higher knife demand. By Type : The fixed blade segment led the market with a revenue share of 50.66% in 2024. These knives are widely used in outdoor activities like hunting and woodcutting, as well as in food preparation.

: The fixed blade segment led the market with a revenue share of 50.66% in 2024. These knives are widely used in outdoor activities like hunting and woodcutting, as well as in food preparation. By Size : Knives in the 6-9 inch range held the largest market share in 2024, with 49.27%. Their versatility makes them suitable for a range of kitchen tasks, driving their popularity among both home cooks and professional chefs.

: Knives in the 6-9 inch range held the largest market share in 2024, with 49.27%. Their versatility makes them suitable for a range of kitchen tasks, driving their popularity among both home cooks and professional chefs. By Material : Steel knives dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 60.72% share. Stainless steel, in particular, is favored due to its affordability and availability. Damascus steel is also gaining attention for its durability and performance.

: Steel knives dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a 60.72% share. Stainless steel, in particular, is favored due to its affordability and availability. Damascus steel is also gaining attention for its durability and performance. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets were the leading sales channels, capturing 38.06% of the market in 2024. These outlets provide broad product exposure, easy access for comparison, and seasonal promotions that drive sales—especially in regions where offline shopping remains dominant.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 4,482.3 Million

: USD 4,482.3 Million 2033 Projected Market Size : USD 7,790.2 Million

: USD 7,790.2 Million CAGR (2025–2033) : 6.4%

: 6.4% Leading Market in 2024 : Europe

: Europe Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Knife Company Insights

The knife industry is highly fragmented, with both established global brands and regional players competing. Leading companies are focused on offering premium products and innovative solutions to attract quality-conscious consumers.

Victorinox AG , based in Switzerland, is best known for its Swiss Army knives. The company manufactures over 120,000 knives daily, exports to more than 120 countries, and emphasizes sustainable production and material innovation.

, based in Switzerland, is best known for its Swiss Army knives. The company manufactures over 120,000 knives daily, exports to more than 120 countries, and emphasizes sustainable production and material innovation. Ed. Wüsthof Dreizackwerk KG (Wüsthof), founded in 1814 in Solingen, Germany, is renowned for its high-quality forged kitchen knives. The company uses advanced robotics and precision sharpening technology to ensure top-tier quality and performance. Wüsthof distributes products to over 80 countries worldwide.

Leading Knife Companies:

Victorinox AG

Ed. Wüsthof Dreizackwerk KG

Zwilling J.A. Henckels AG

Yoshikin Global Corporation

Kai Corporation

MAC Knife, Inc.

Dalstrong Inc.

Cutco Corporation

Mercer Tool Corp.

Dexter-Russell, Inc.

Conclusion

The global knife market is experiencing steady growth, driven by expanding culinary applications, rising interest in outdoor activities, and the growth of the food service and restaurant industries. Technological advancements in knife materials and blade designs, combined with increased household spending on kitchen tools, are further propelling market demand. As urbanization and dining-out trends rise—especially in emerging markets—the demand for high-quality, durable knives is expected to continue its upward trajectory. With a projected market value of USD 7,790.2 million by 2033, the knife industry is well-positioned for long-term growth across both commercial and residential sectors.

