White Box Server Market 2030: Navigating the Non-X86 Landscape

Global White Box Server Market Overview

The global white box server market was valued at USD 16.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 44.81 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% between 2024 and 2030. The increasing demand for cost-effective and highly customizable servers among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is a major driver of this market growth.

White box servers—unbranded, frequently custom-built systems—offer significant flexibility and cost-efficiency, benefiting various sectors, especially data centers and cloud computing. The rising adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), which integrates computing, storage, and networking into a unified system, further strengthens demand. White box servers suit HCI deployments well due to their adaptability and compatibility with diverse software-defined solutions. This enables businesses to build scalable and resilient infrastructures that swiftly respond to technological advances.

The growth of edge computing is another important factor. As IoT devices multiply, generating massive data streams, decentralized computing power near the data source becomes essential. White box servers fulfill these needs by providing adequate processing power and storage while keeping costs and scalability manageable.

Cost savings also significantly contribute to the popularity of white box servers. Large enterprises and hyperscale data centers seek to minimize capital and operational expenses, and white box solutions help achieve this by cutting out brand premiums and allowing organizations to negotiate directly with original design manufacturers (ODMs) for customized and competitively priced hardware.

Additionally, the increasing momentum of open-source initiatives and the software-defined everything (SDx) movement encourage more widespread use of white box servers. Utilizing open-source software on white box hardware helps companies avoid vendor lock-in and build highly flexible, adaptable IT environments—an advantage in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 38.3% of revenue share. The region’s growth is driven by major technology firms adopting cloud services, edge computing, and expansive data centers that benefit from the cost advantages and customization options of white box servers. The U.S. leads the regional market, largely due to increased cloud adoption and data center expansion requiring more flexible server solutions.

North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 38.3% of revenue share. The region's growth is driven by major technology firms adopting cloud services, edge computing, and expansive data centers that benefit from the cost advantages and customization options of white box servers. The U.S. leads the regional market, largely due to increased cloud adoption and data center expansion requiring more flexible server solutions.

The rackmount segment led with 44.2% market revenue share in 2023. The surge in cloud computing increases demand for rackmount servers, which provide essential compute and storage capacity. Growth in edge computing across sectors also supports the rise of rackmount servers, as these systems deliver reliable and efficient solutions.

The x86 servers segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. Initiatives like the Open Compute Project promote the adoption of open platforms compatible with white box servers, encouraging innovation and lower costs. x86 servers are generally more affordable than branded counterparts, enabling companies to scale data centers cost-effectively.

Linux dominated in 2023, owing to its superior customization and flexibility. Its open-source nature lowers licensing costs, making it an ideal choice for organizations aiming to optimize server environments cost-efficiently.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 16.06 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 44.81 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 16.2%

Largest Market in 2023: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the White Box Server Market

Key players shaping the white box server market include Super Micro Computer, Inc.; Quanta Computer Inc.; Equus Computer Systems; Inventec; SMART Global Holdings, Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Radisys Corporation; hyve solutions; and Celestica Inc.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. specializes in architecturally designed server systems that enhance compute performance, density, thermal management, and power efficiency to reduce operational costs.

Quanta Computer Inc. offers a broad portfolio of data center products—including servers, storage, and switches—helping customers overcome modern design and operational challenges through integration and optimization.

Conclusion

The white box server market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, underpinned by rising demand for affordable, flexible, and customizable server solutions. Driven by trends such as hyper-converged infrastructure, edge computing, and open-source adoption, white box servers are increasingly becoming a preferred choice for enterprises and data centers seeking to optimize costs and scalability. North America currently leads the market, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region. Leading companies continue to innovate, supporting this dynamic market evolution. As organizations prioritize agility and efficiency in IT infrastructure, white box servers will remain a critical component of their growth strategies.