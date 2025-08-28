Welcome Home to Host Fabric of Community Blanket & Towel Drive at The Street Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill, MA, 2025-08-28 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome Home invites the community to help make a meaningful impact through the “Fabric of Community Blanket & Towel Drive” on Saturday, October 4, from 10am to 1pm at The Street Chestnut Hill, 33 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. The event is sponsored by Mark’s Moving & Storage.

As cooler weather approaches, guests are encouraged to donate new or gently used blankets and towels, two of the most requested items by individuals and families transitioning into new housing. Donations will be collected on-site in a moving truck generously provided by Mark’s Moving & Storage, with all items benefiting Welcome Home, a local organization dedicated to providing household essentials to those in need. Mark’s Moving & Storage, the initiator and champion of the event, are also providing a driver, support staff and storage, if needed for surplus items.

As a thank you, each donation will enter guests into a raffle for a chance to win various items from The Street’s exciting roster of businesses, including Winston Flowers, Showcase SuperLux, SWTHZ, Gorjana, Bond Vet, and M.M.LaFleur. Guests can also enjoy complimentary cookies from The Half Cookie, treat vouchers from Polkadog Bakery, and more, while supplies last.

Julie Plaut Mahoney of Welcome Home noted, “This is a wonderful opportunity to directly assist families who need some help in outfitting their homes with blankets and towels as we come into the colder months. Any and all donations are deeply appreciated.”

Mark Silverman of Mark’s Moving added, “We are delighted to provide the transportation for this event that will have a major impact on regional families.”

Jeffrey Rosenthal, General Manager of The Street Chestnut Hill says, “Community is at the heart of everything we do at The Street, and we’re always looking for meaningful ways to give back. We’re proud to host this special initiative and support Welcome Home’s mission of helping our neighbors create a safe, comfortable place to call home.”

For additional details about the Fabric of Community Blanket & Towel Drive event, contact Welcome Home, www.welcomehomemass.org or call (617) 454-4795.

About Welcome Home:

Welcome Home strives to provide families experiencing hardship with basic household items they need to live with dignity. A local nonprofit organization in West Newton, Massachusetts, Welcome Home collects and redistributes like-new household items to hundreds of people in need each month with no fees, no forms and no requirements. Any items that cannot be used are repurposed or recycled appropriately, thus benefiting the environment.

For more information, visit http://www.welcomehomemass.org.

About Mark’s Moving & Storage:

Mark’s Moving and Storage’s non-profit division Mark’s Northeastern Furniture Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and was established to re-purpose discarded furniture and provide for charities and individuals in need. Since 2011, the foundation and its partners have distributed thousands of pieces of re-purposed furniture. More than 1,000,000 pounds of furniture have been given to individuals and local charities, such as the United Way of Tri-County and Household Goods. For more information, visit the firm’s website, www.marksmoving.com.

Mark’s Moving and Storage, 111 Milk St., Westborough, offers a wide range of moving and storage services, including commercial on demand warehouse storage local and long-distance residential and corporate moving, air freight, container shipping, record storage management, disposal, packing and unpacking services, portable storage containers, warehousing and fire and flood remediation.

About The Street Chestnut Hill:

Located in the heart of Chestnut Hill, The Street has become a cornerstone in its community with delightful shops, eateries and entertainment. The Street enchants visitors with a collection of over 60 unrivaled brands, as well as lively art, music, fitness, and kid-friendly programming. The Street boasts the first Massachusetts locations for Roller Rabbit, Showcase SuperLux, Shake Shack, and Splendid, as well as locally and nationally loved restaurants and retailers such as CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty, Blue Bottle, Warby Parker, Simon Pearce, Pink Carrot, Reformation, Alo, Winston Flowers, Polkadog Bakery, Bianca, Chilacates, lululemon, Nike Well Collective, Studs, Hummingbird Books, and Chef Dave’s. Also among The Street’s offerings are distinct office spaces, including WS Development’s corporate headquarters, New England OB-GYN’s newest facility, and Coldwell Banker Realty’s state-of-the-art office. The Street’s transformation under owner WS Development earned a Gold Award for Renovations/Expansions of Mixed-use Projects from the International Council of Shopping Centers. The Street is located at 33 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, directly along Route 9, between Hammond Pond Parkway and Hammond Street. For more information, please visit www.TheStreetChestnutHill.com to join our email list, download the new The Street Insider app to unlock exclusive rewards and perks from various businesses, or follow @thestreetchestnuthill on Instagram and @shopthestreet on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061