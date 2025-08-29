Lucintel Forecasts the Global Micro LED Mass Transfer Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 35.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-29 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global micro LED mass transfer market looks promising with opportunities in the small size applications, mid-size applications, large size applications, and ultra-large commercial screens markets. The global micro LED mass transfer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 35.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing advancements in the field of micro LED technology and growing demand for high-quality display solutions.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in micro LED mass transfer market to 2030 by product type (electrostatic power adsorption, liquid assembly transfer, elastomeric print film transfer, and laser), application (small size applications, mid-size applications, large size applications, and ultra-large commercial screens), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the category, electrostatic power adsorption is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the category, small size applications is expected to witness the highest growth.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Toray Engineering, VueReal, ITRI, X Display Company, Coherent are the major suppliers in the micro LED mass transfer market.

