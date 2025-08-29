Lucintel Forecasts Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market to Reach $1,020 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-29 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to the recent study the polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market is projected to reach an estimated $1,020 million by 2030 from $710.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for light weight, high heat resistance, and high strength end uses in different end use.



Browse 95 figures / charts and 77 tables in this 157 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in end use industry (electronics, oil & gas, aerospace, medical, automotive, and others), usage (unfilled, carbon composites and glass composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that electronics will remain the largest end use over the forecast period.

Carbon Composites PEEK will remain the largest segment by material over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Victrex, Solvay S.A, Evonik, Panjin Zhongrun, and Zypeek Jilin are the major supplier in the polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market.

