Lucintel Forecasts the Global Boron Nitride Filler Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-29 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global boron nitride filler market looks promising with opportunities in the thermal interface material, high thermal conductivity CCL, and thermally conductive plastic markets. The global boron nitride filler market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising need for high-performance materials in a variety of end-use sectors, including electronics and automotive, growing popularity of electric vehicles and the automotive industrys need for high-performance and lightweight materials, along with the continuous trend of electronic component miniaturization and the necessity for effective heat management in electronic equipment.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in boron nitride filler market to 2030 by particle size (below 10μm, 10-30μm, and above 30μm), application (thermal interface material, high thermal conductivity CCL, thermally conductive plastic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that below 10μm will remain the largest segment because the smaller particles have a much greater surface area per unit volume, which results in increased qualities such as heat conductivity, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

Download sample by clicking on boron nitride filler market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because the electronics and automotive industries are major consumers of boron nitride fillers owing to their excellent thermal and electrical insulating properties, as well as, rapid industrialization and technological advancements..

Saint-Gobain, 3M, Showa Denko, Xtra, Bestry Performance Materials are the major suppliers in the boron nitride filler market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Commercial Airport Baggage Handling System

Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Market

Genetically Modified Seed Market