U.S. Test & Measurement Equipment Market: The Role of Calibration Services

The U.S. test and measurement equipment market was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 10.96 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is primarily driven by the essential role these instruments play across various industries. Increasingly complex electronic devices and systems in sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, and aerospace require precise testing to ensure performance and compliance. Additionally, emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) have further heightened the demand for sophisticated test and measurement solutions. The rising emphasis on quality assurance and predictive maintenance also supports this growth trajectory.

The U.S. test and measurement equipment market is propelled by several key trends. The rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure nationwide has intensified demand for advanced testing tools that guarantee optimal network functionality. Devices such as oscilloscopes, signal generators, and network analyzers are vital for verifying 5G system performance. For example, digital oscilloscopes leverage Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC) to analyze 5G waveforms, which is critical for diagnosing signal and component issues.

Government policies and initiatives are also major contributors to market growth. Federal efforts aimed at revitalizing semiconductor manufacturing domestically have increased the need for high-precision testing instruments. Through financial incentives and research grants, the U.S. government is fostering the development of advanced manufacturing plants that require stringent quality control and compliance verification.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By product, the general-purpose test equipment segment led the market in 2024. This trend reflects a growing focus in electronics and manufacturing industries on precision, reliability, and compliance. Such equipment facilitates accurate measurement and diagnostics critical for product development and quality assurance.

By service, calibration services accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. As sectors like aerospace, defense, automotive, and healthcare increasingly adopt advanced testing tools, the importance of regular calibration to maintain equipment accuracy, comply with industry standards, and prevent costly errors has grown.

By end use, the automotive and transportation sector dominated in 2024. This is due to the increasing incorporation of advanced electronics, safety features, and autonomous technologies in modern vehicles. High-precision testing tools are essential for stages ranging from powertrain testing to validating Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.27 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.96 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.0%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Notable players in this market include Keysight Technologies, Fortive, National Instruments Corp., and AMETEK, Inc.

Keysight Technologies is well-regarded for accelerating product development through cutting-edge design, emulation, and testing solutions, helping companies innovate with deep measurement expertise.

is well-regarded for accelerating product development through cutting-edge design, emulation, and testing solutions, helping companies innovate with deep measurement expertise. Fortive offers crucial technologies for connected workflow solutions across impactful industries, with brands like Tektronix and Fluke operating in areas such as Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Key Players

Keysight Technologies

Fortive

National Instruments Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Particle Measuring Systems

AMETEK, Inc.

Astronics Corporation

Crystal Instruments Corporation

DS Instruments

Conclusion

The U.S. test and measurement equipment market is poised for steady growth driven by the expanding complexity of electronics and rapid adoption of emerging technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI. Government initiatives aimed at bolstering domestic manufacturing and stringent quality requirements further underpin this expansion. With automotive and telecommunications sectors leading demand, and calibration services gaining prominence, the market is set to evolve with advancements in precision and reliability. Key industry players continue to innovate and expand their offerings, positioning themselves for success in this growing and dynamic landscape.