Wireless Gigabit Market 2030: How Remote Work is Driving Growth

Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Overview

The global wireless gigabit (WiGig) market was valued at USD 30.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 159.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by increasing demand for high-speed wireless connectivity and the expanding integration of interconnected devices across various industries.

The growing adoption of IoT devices—which are becoming critical in workplaces and industrial settings—continues to raise the need for high-bandwidth wireless connectivity solutions. These technologies facilitate efficient data exchange among connected devices. Moreover, the rapid rollout of 5G networks and the emergence of new wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6 are also key drivers of WiGig market growth. 5G provides ultra-fast connectivity with low latency, supporting the need for wireless gigabit solutions. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 offers higher data rates and improved capacity in densely connected environments, making WiGig ideal for offices, industrial areas, and smart homes.

Additionally, exponential growth in data consumption—fueled by HD video streaming, online gaming, and the increasing use of virtual and augmented reality—has led to a rising demand for robust, high-speed wireless solutions. WiGig, offering multi-gigabit speeds, effectively supports these bandwidth-intensive activities with minimal latency, delivering a smooth and responsive user experience.

The shift toward remote work and telecommuting has further contributed to the growing adoption of WiGig. As more people work from home, the demand for reliable, high-speed internet to support activities like video conferencing and large file transfers has surged. WiGig ensures fast and stable connectivity, enabling remote workers to maintain efficiency comparable to that in corporate environments.

Furthermore, continued technological advancements in WiGig have enhanced its appeal and accessibility. Developments such as improved chipsets, reduced production costs, and the growing number of compatible devices—from smartphones and laptops to routers and access points—are encouraging both consumers and enterprises to adopt WiGig technology.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wireless Gigabit Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 32.7% in 2023 in the global wireless gigabit market. The region is undergoing rapid urbanization and digital transformation, boosting demand for high-speed internet to support smart city initiatives and digital services. Countries like China, South Korea, and Japan are leading the way in 5G deployment, further encouraging the adoption of WiGig technologies.

The U.S. dominated the regional WiGig market, accounting for 77.2% of North America’s revenue share in 2023. The shift toward remote work and online education has intensified the need for fast and reliable wireless networks. WiGig, operating in the 60 GHz frequency band, offers faster speeds and lower latency compared to traditional Wi-Fi, making it suitable for high-bandwidth applications such as streaming, gaming, and video conferencing.

By product, the network infrastructure devices segment accounted for the largest market share at 64.4% in 2023. The growth of data-heavy applications and the proliferation of IoT devices in homes and businesses have driven demand for robust network infrastructure. WiGig-enabled devices can handle high-speed data transfers and support multiple connections simultaneously, addressing the performance needs of modern digital environments.

Based on technology, the system on chip (SoC) segment held the largest revenue share in 2023. SoCs integrate multiple functionalities into a single chip, enabling higher performance, lower power usage, and reduced costs. As demand grows for faster data transfer in smartphones, tablets, and IoT applications, SoCs provide a compact, efficient solution to support wireless gigabit functionality.

In terms of end use, the networking segment led the market in 2023. The media and entertainment industry, in particular, relies heavily on high-speed networks for creating, distributing, and streaming content. Wireless gigabit solutions support seamless workflows in this sector, while businesses at large benefit from faster communication and collaboration enabled by high-speed wireless networking.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 30.2 Million

: USD 30.2 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 159.1 Million

: USD 159.1 Million CAGR (2024–2030) : 26.3%

: 26.3% Asia Pacific : Largest market in 2023

: Largest market in 2023 Middle East and Africa: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Company Insights

The wireless gigabit market includes several prominent players, each investing in product development and innovation to capture a larger market share.

PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC. offers 802.11ad/ay wireless networking solutions as a viable alternative to fiber optics. Its 60 GHz phased-array radios support high-performance PtMP (Point-to-Multipoint) networks with speeds up to 3 Gbps.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. delivers 802.11ad multi-gigabit Wi-Fi technology capable of downloading and sharing 4K content in seconds and enabling near real-time access to cloud-based data. Its technology provides ultra-high-speed zones with speeds up to 4.6 Gbps.

Key Companies in the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market

The following major players dominate the global wireless gigabit market and are instrumental in shaping industry trends:

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NETGEAR

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

PERASO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

Tensorcom, Inc.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The wireless gigabit (WiGig) market is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by the rising demand for ultra-fast wireless connectivity, increased adoption of IoT, and rapid growth in 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. As digital consumption continues to surge—driven by video streaming, gaming, remote work, and emerging virtual reality applications—WiGig offers an effective solution with its multi-gigabit speeds and low latency.

Technological improvements in chipsets, cost-effective production, and the increasing integration of WiGig into consumer and enterprise devices are making the technology more accessible and attractive. With Asia Pacific leading in market share and the Middle East and Africa projected as the fastest-growing region, the WiGig market is poised for robust growth through 2030, opening new opportunities across sectors like networking, media, and smart infrastructure.