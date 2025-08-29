Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Growth Driven by Rising Awareness

The global neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) diagnosis market size was valued at USD 6.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising awareness of NTDs and increasing government-led initiatives aimed at disease control and elimination.

For instance, the inclusion of NTDs in the United Nations Development Program’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) highlights the global commitment to combat these diseases. Similarly, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) “road map 2030” initiative for the elimination of NTDs is anticipated to fuel growth throughout the forecast period.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused notable disruptions to the NTD diagnosis market. According to WHO’s pulse survey in early 2021, 44% of countries reported interruptions to their NTD programs due to the pandemic. Resource diversion to COVID-19, reduced health budgets in low-income nations, and funding shortages from international partners significantly hindered progress. Despite this, WHO’s Global Program to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (GPELF), launched in 2000, has made substantial advances in reducing disease transmission and alleviating patient suffering.

The NTD program has already extended support to 31 countries across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, delivering more than 2.6 billion treatments and mobilizing over USD 22.3 billion worth of donated medicines. International collaborations, including those with the CDC and WHO, continue to strengthen existing public health services for NTDs. Additionally, in January 2021, WHO launched its 2021–2030 roadmap to further intensify efforts for global prevention and control of NTDs.

Several global initiatives have significantly contributed to awareness and action against NTDs. These include the CDC’s Global NTD Program, the WHO’s Global NTD efforts, USAID’s NTD program, and the U.S. Global Health Initiative. Furthermore, the London Declaration was established to reinforce and expand support for combating diseases such as guinea worm, leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness, trachoma, schistosomiasis, and Chagas disease.

The growing burden of NTDs is a critical driver of the diagnosis market. WHO estimates reveal that more than 1.7 billion individuals—approximately one-fifth of the global population—require interventions for at least one NTD each year, with around 40% of the African region affected. These diseases predominantly impact impoverished populations in tropical and hard-to-reach areas, with countries like Brazil, Yemen, India, Bangladesh, China, and regions of Central & East Africa contributing heavily to global NTD cases.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific NTD diagnosis market held the largest share in 2024, accounting for 31.57% of the global market.

Latin America is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.89% over the forecast period.

By diagnostic method, the conventional segment dominated in 2024, holding a 49.00% revenue share.

By technology, centralized services accounted for the largest market share of 59.93% in 2024.

By service type, clinical laboratories led the market with a 44.16% share.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.84 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.59 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.03%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Latin America: Fastest growing market

Key Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Company Insights

Prominent players in the market include Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ZeptoMetrix, and InBios International, Inc. These companies are adopting strategies such as new product development, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their global presence and market share.

Leading Companies in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZeptoMetrix

InBios International, Inc.

Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Coris BioConcept

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Oscar Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Conclusion

The neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by strong international commitments, government initiatives, and rising awareness. Despite temporary setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing collaborations, global health programs, and technological advancements are expected to accelerate progress in diagnosis and disease management. With Asia Pacific leading the market and Latin America emerging as the fastest-growing region, industry players and stakeholders are positioned to capitalize on the expanding demand for effective diagnostic solutions, ultimately supporting global efforts to control and eliminate NTDs.

