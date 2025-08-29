Yeast Beta-glucan Market 2030: Innovating for a Healthier Tomorrow

The global yeast beta-glucan market was valued at USD 174.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 353.9 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% between 2022 and 2030. The increasing demand for functional food and animal feed is expected to play a major role in driving market growth over the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising elderly population, continues to fuel the global demand for functional food products. In many developing regions, children and women are particularly vulnerable to low immunity, contributing to a higher need for immune-boosting ingredients such as yeast beta-glucan. Increasing consumer health awareness further supports this trend.

A shift in consumer preference from reactive treatments to preventive healthcare has led to rising interest in nutritional products. Innovations in this area are anticipated to boost demand for yeast beta-glucan in both nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. In 2021, the U.S. accounted for over 75.0% of the North American market in terms of volume and is expected to retain its dominant position through 2030. This is largely due to high consumer expenditure on functional foods and dietary supplements.

The product’s immune-boosting properties attracted significant attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research from the Unité de Glycobiologie Structurale et Fonctionnelle (UGSF) in 2020 demonstrated that yeast beta-glucan can enhance immune defense prior to infection with respiratory viruses, particularly SARS-CoV-2.

Order a free sample PDF of the Yeast Beta-glucan Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The pandemic also influenced manufacturers to focus more on health-promoting and immunity-enhancing products. According to Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, a leading producer of beta-glucan, demand for the product is expected to rival that of vitamins and omega-3 supplements in the post-pandemic era.

Despite its benefits, the industry faces challenges regarding the product’s compatibility with other food components. Maintaining its nutritional integrity during processing and minimizing degradation remains a concern, which could hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing over 30.0%. The presence of numerous food processing, cosmetics, and personal care manufacturers in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan is supporting demand in this region.

held the largest revenue share in 2021, contributing over 30.0%. The presence of numerous food processing, cosmetics, and personal care manufacturers in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan is supporting demand in this region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest revenue growth. Increasing demand for natural and clean-label food products in GCC countries is driving interest in ingredients like yeast beta-glucan.

are expected to witness the fastest revenue growth. Increasing demand for natural and clean-label food products in GCC countries is driving interest in ingredients like yeast beta-glucan. By application, the food and beverages segment dominated in 2021 with over 30.0% revenue share and is projected to maintain its lead through 2030, driven by growing consumption of functional foods and supplements globally.

Market Size & Forecast Overview:

2021 Market Size : USD 174.2 Million

: USD 174.2 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 353.9 Million

: USD 353.9 Million CAGR (2022–2030) : 8.2%

: 8.2% Largest Regional Market in 2021 : Asia Pacific

: Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Regional Market: Middle East and Africa

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The yeast beta-glucan market is relatively consolidated, with a limited number of players. Leading manufacturers are focusing on research and development to expand the scope of their product applications. These companies align with regulatory frameworks such as USDA Organic, ESFA, GMP, and FSSAI to meet global standards.

Prominent companies in the global market include:

Cargill, Incorporated

Lesaffre Human Care

EMD Millipore

Biorigin

Kerry Group plc

Lallemand, Inc.

Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

Van Wankum Ingredients

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Leiber

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The yeast beta-glucan market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by increasing consumer preference for functional foods, heightened awareness of immune health, and innovations in nutraceuticals. While challenges such as maintaining product stability and compatibility persist, the overall outlook remains positive. With Asia Pacific leading in revenue and the Middle East and Africa showing the highest growth potential, companies focusing on R&D and regulatory compliance are well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging opportunities.