Service Robotics Market Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Innovations

The global service robotics market size was valued at USD 46.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 107.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. Service robotics has seen increasing adoption across various industries due to factors such as precise service delivery, cost-effective solutions, flexibility, and reduced human effort.

The industry is undergoing a technological transformation, improving the capabilities of professional service robots through innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, adaptive computing, and vision systems. These robots are mainly designed for human assistance and are equipped with robotic arms to perform lighter tasks, differentiating them from industrial robots.

Globally, service robots are being deployed widely, driven by advantages such as enhanced productivity, workplace safety, and smooth operational efficiency. Additionally, lower operating costs and high Return on Investment (ROI) are key factors boosting the demand for service robotics. Sectors including healthcare, logistics, and customer service are fueling global market growth. Government initiatives promoting the development and production of these robots through supportive policies and regulations also contribute to market expansion.

Key Market Highlights:

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.7% in 2023.

By application, the professional application segment led the market with a 71.2% share of global revenue in 2023.

By end-use, the mobile platforms segment held the highest revenue share of 32.9% in 2023.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 46.99 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 107.75 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.4%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Leading companies in the service robotics market include ABB Ltd, Kuka AG, iRobot Corporation, SoftBank Robotics Holdings, and others. These companies are focusing on technological innovation through mergers, acquisitions, and research activities. The market consists of both startups and established players, with funding and research initiatives accelerating growth.

iRobot Corporation specializes in robot manufacturing and focuses on research, innovation, and technological development of robot products. Its portfolio includes robot mops, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and related accessories. The company aims to deliver advanced home cleaning solutions using robotics technology.

Key Companies:

ABB Ltd

Kuka AG

iRobot Corporation

SoftBank Robotics Holdings

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

ECA Group

Parrot SA

Conclusion:

The global service robotics market is poised for significant growth, projected to more than double from USD 46.99 billion in 2023 to USD 107.75 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4%. Driven by technological innovations in AI, machine learning, and adaptive systems, service robots are increasingly adopted across healthcare, logistics, and professional applications. Europe currently leads the market, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. With lower operational costs, high ROI, and supportive government policies, the demand for service robotics is expected to continue rising, offering vast opportunities for both established players and new entrants in the market.