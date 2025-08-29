Tire Recycling Market Rising Demand from Rubber and Polymer Industries

Posted on 2025-08-29 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global tire recycling market size was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.71% from 2025 to 2030. Governments and construction companies are increasingly utilizing recycled tire materials in road surfacing, sound barriers, and playgrounds to enhance durability and promote sustainability, fueling steady demand for tire-derived products.

The market is witnessing a notable transformation as recycled rubber is being adopted in high-value applications such as asphalt modification, automotive components, and sports surfaces. This trend is driven by advancements in processing technologies, which produce finer and more purified rubber powders that comply with stringent industry standards. Both public and private organizations are investing in research to improve recycled rubber performance, positioning it as a feasible alternative to virgin materials. As sustainability becomes a key focus, manufacturers across construction and transportation sectors are integrating recycled rubber into their products to minimize environmental impact without compromising performance, further boosting demand for innovative tire-derived materials.

Despite rising demand, the market faces significant cost challenges due to the energy-intensive processes involved and the need for advanced machinery to maintain product quality. Mechanical and chemical recycling techniques require substantial capital investment, while variations in tire composition complicate standardization and affect operational efficiency. Additionally, inconsistent quality of recycled rubber limits its use in high-performance applications. The slow development of cost-effective recycling technologies also restricts scalability, making it difficult for smaller recyclers to compete with established players equipped with superior processing capabilities.

Key Market Highlights:

  • The Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share at 37.98% in 2024.
  • By product, the rubber segment led the market with a revenue share of 37.63% in 2024.
  • By application, the building & construction segment dominated with a revenue share of 42.64% in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Tire Recycling Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 6.87 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.46 Billion
  • CAGR (2025-2030): 3.71%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The tire recycling market is highly competitive, with several key players leading innovation and growth. Major companies include Davis Rubber Company Inc., TIRE DISPOSAL & RECYCLING LLC, Tyre Recycling Solution, Liberty Tire Recycling, Genan Holding A/S, ResourceCo, GRP LTD, and Lehigh Technologies, Inc. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve recycled rubber performance, cost efficiency, and sustainability, driving overall market expansion.

Key Companies:

  • Davis Rubber Company Inc.
  • TIRE DISPOSAL & RECYCLING LLC
  • Tyre Recycling Solution
  • Liberty Tire Recycling
  • Genan Holding A/S
  • ResourceCo
  • GRP LTD
  • Lehigh Technologies, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook, the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The tire recycling market is poised for steady growth, driven by sustainability initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing applications in high-value sectors. While cost and quality challenges persist, ongoing innovation and investments by key market players are expected to enhance market efficiency and expand the adoption of recycled rubber across industries.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution