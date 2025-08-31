Lucintel Forecasts the Global Gear Rack And Pinion Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-31 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gear rack and pinion market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial machinery, robotic, mining and construction equipment, agricultural machinery, wind turbine, and marine markets. The global gear rack and pinion market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing automation in the industrial processes, rising complexity and sophistication of robots necessitate high-performance gear racks and pinions, and on-going advancement in manufacturing processes like precision machining and gear shaping.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in gear rack and pinion market to 2030 by type (metal and plastic), application (automotive, industrial machinery, robotics, mining and construction equipment, agricultural machinery, wind turbines, marine, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that metal is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to their higher strength and durability.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to ongoing trend towards vehicle electrification and automation.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and automation and significantly growing automotive industry in the region.

B&B Manufacturing, Martin Sprocket and Gear, Regal PTS, Boston Gear, Stock Drives, Dalton Gear, Union Gear are the major suppliers in the gear rack and pinion market.

