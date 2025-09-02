Lucintel Forecasts the Global R290 (propane) Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global R290 (propane) market looks promising with opportunities in the refrigerator, freezer, and air condition markets. The global R290 (propane) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption as a low-gwp refrigerant and growing demand in hvac and refrigeration applications.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in R290 (propane) market to 2030 by type (4n, 5n, and 5n above), application (refrigerators, freezers, air condition, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 4n is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, refrigerator is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Linde, Iwatani, Evonik, Sigma-Aldrich, Tokyo Chemical Industry are the major suppliers in the R290 (propane) market.

