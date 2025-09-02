Network Management System Market Driving Digital Infrastructure Growth

The global network management system (NMS) market size was valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. NMS offers significant advantages to enterprises and their users, including network visibility, downtime detection, performance optimization, and fault detection, among others.

The rising investments in IT network infrastructure, the ongoing rollouts of 5G technology, and the increasing reliance on networks for both internal and external operations are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Network management involves administering and overseeing computer networks within enterprises. Its primary functions include performance management, fault detection, security, and account management. By ensuring smooth operations and efficient access to network resources, NMS helps optimize the overall health of enterprise networks.

One of the key advantages of NMS is cost-effectiveness, as it automates processes, reduces overhead IT expenses, and frees up staff to focus on higher-value tasks. This automation not only improves productivity but also minimizes downtime while enhancing operational flexibility. Consequently, the demand for network management systems continues to grow steadily.

The IT infrastructure sector is witnessing robust investments, paving the way for innovations in network management technologies. Among these, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is gaining strong traction. SDN leverages software-based controllers to manage network traffic more effectively. Its monitoring tools enable real-time fault detection, prevention of unplanned failures, and corrective management, all of which are driving market expansion.

Nevertheless, challenges persist. According to an Oracle Corporation survey in 2022, 76% of respondents identified network complexities as a major management challenge. While NMS adoption helps address such issues, enterprises face hurdles in deployment and maintenance. High initial investment costs and the complexity of learning to operate NMS remain barriers. However, many organizations perceive these expenses as long-term investments due to the significant benefits delivered over time.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2022, contributing over 32.0% of revenue share.

By component, the solutions segment dominated with over 68.0% revenue share in 2022.

On-premise deployment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for over 66.0% of the market.

Large enterprises led the market, contributing more than 61.0% of revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 8.25 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.67 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 10.1%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The NMS market is highly fragmented, with strong competition among global and regional players. Companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to meet the growing demand for enhanced connectivity, service quality, and collaboration.

For example, in February 2023, D-Link Corporation introduced two upgraded versions of its D-View 8 network management system—Enterprise Edition (DV-800E) and Standard Edition (DV-800S). These versions were designed to provide comprehensive traffic management and precise monitoring, improving accessibility and usability for enterprises. Such innovations are accelerating market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the global network management system market include:

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Broadcom, Inc.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Paessler AG

Viavi Solutions Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc.

Colasoft, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The global network management system market is positioned for strong growth, driven by rising digital transformation, increasing reliance on 5G-enabled infrastructure, and the need for real-time network monitoring and optimization. While challenges such as high deployment costs and operational complexities remain, continuous innovations such as SDN and advanced monitoring tools are expected to reshape the landscape. As enterprises prioritize efficiency, reliability, and scalability, the adoption of network management systems will continue to expand, creating lucrative opportunities for both established players and new entrants.

