Maritime Surveillance Market Expansion Driven by Increasing Naval Patrol

The global maritime surveillance market size was valued at USD 23.08 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 35.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. A key driver of this growth is the rising emphasis on national security and maritime border protection, as countries strengthen their defense against illegal activities at sea.

Governments around the world are increasingly investing in advanced surveillance technologies to safeguard coastlines from threats such as smuggling, piracy, and unauthorized fishing. The growing deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for enhanced maritime domain awareness is further accelerating market demand.

Technological innovations are reshaping the maritime surveillance landscape. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enables the creation of intelligent surveillance platforms capable of analyzing massive datasets and detecting potential risks with high precision. AI-powered analytics are automating data processing, delivering actionable insights, and significantly improving response times. In parallel, blockchain technology is emerging as a secure and transparent tool for tracking vessels and cargo across global waters.

Another major trend is the adoption of integrated surveillance solutions that consolidate inputs from multiple sources such as radar, sonar, satellite imagery, and Automatic Identification Systems (AIS). Supported by big data analytics and cloud computing, these platforms can process and analyze vast amounts of data in real time, helping authorities identify patterns, forecast threats, and enhance decision-making processes.

Key Market Highlights:

North America led the global market with a 32.45% share in 2023.

By component, the solution segment dominated with 78.64% market share in 2023.

By application, the surveillance and tracking segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By end-use, the military sector remained the leading segment in 2023.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 23.08 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 35.83 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The maritime surveillance market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on strategic partnerships, product innovation, and global expansion to strengthen their market position. Companies are increasingly developing advanced solutions that combine traditional surveillance systems with cutting-edge digital technologies to meet the growing needs of defense, security, and commercial applications.

In January 2024, PierSight, a satellite-based surveillance provider for the maritime industry, secured USD 6 million in seed funding from Elevation Capital and Alpha Wave Ventures. The funding will support the development and launch of a satellite constellation equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and AIS technology for real-time ocean monitoring at 30-minute intervals. These solutions will cater to clients in the shipping, defense, insurance, coastguard, and oil & gas industries.

Key Companies:

Indra Sistemas, SA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Bharat Electronics Limited

Thales Group

Dassault Aviation SA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

SRT Marine Systems plc

Conclusion:

The maritime surveillance market is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by national security initiatives, government investments, and technological innovation. With the adoption of AI, blockchain, UAVs, and integrated surveillance systems, the industry is poised to deliver enhanced maritime safety and situational awareness across defense, security, and commercial sectors.