Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Expands with R&D Growth

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market was valued at USD 3.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030. The NGS sample preparation process converts nucleic acids from biological samples into a format suitable for sequencing.

The NGS sample preparation workflow includes library preparation, extraction, purification and quality control, sequencing, and data analysis. Market expansion is driven by the increasing number of sequencing platforms, declining sequencing costs, and growing awareness of infectious diseases.

NGS preparation involves the use of DNA or RNA samples with nanoscale technologies to enable high-throughput sequencing. This process allows researchers to study genetic composition and biological functions with greater precision. Advances in nanotechnology have further introduced innovative and effective sample preparation techniques.

Growth in market revenue is largely supported by rising applications of NGS in diagnostics due to cost reductions and affordability, alongside its implementation in cancer diagnosis and treatment. The increasing prevalence of genetic, infectious, and chronic diseases continues to fuel demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of 41.5%. Within the region, the U.S. held a substantial share due to its strong healthcare infrastructure.

Product & Service: Consumables accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.

Workflow: Library preparation & amplification led the market in 2023.

End-Use: Academic research represented the largest revenue share of 53.7% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.58 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 9.66 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 15.4%

Leading Region: North America in 2023

Key Company Insights

Leading players are actively pursuing acquisitions, collaborations, and product innovations to strengthen market presence and enhance competitiveness.

Illumina, Inc. – Offers array-based solutions and genomic sequencing for molecular diagnostics, cancer research, and consumer genomics. Its portfolio includes sequencing tools, kits, reagents, and arrays.

Eurofins Scientific SE – Provides a wide range of analytical testing solutions across sectors, including biopharma services, agriscience, forensic testing, and environmental testing.

Key Market Players

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BGI Genomics

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Eurofins Scientific

Conclusion

The next generation sequencing sample preparation market is set for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, cost efficiencies, and expanding applications in clinical and research domains. With rising adoption in diagnostics and cancer treatment, coupled with strong contributions from key industry players, the market is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine and accelerating genomic research worldwide.

