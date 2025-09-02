Lucintel Forecasts the Global Sacha Inchi Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global sacha inchi market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic markets. The global sacha inchi market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for plant based protein, the rising popularity of superfood supplements, and the growing use in natural skincare products.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in sacha inchi market to 2030 by type (powder, oil, and other), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, powder is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, cosmetic is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Roda Selva, Amazon Health Products, Agroindustrias Amazonicas, Agroindustrias Osho, Imlak’Esh Organics, NP Nutra, Ecommodities, Ikeda Bartlett, Oriental Inchaway, MaïSavanhLao are the major suppliers in the sacha inchi market.

