Lucintel Forecasts the Global COF Grade Flexible Copper Foil Substrate Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global COF grade flexible copper foil substrate market looks promising with opportunities in the LCD TV, vehicle electronic, smart phone, and IoT device markets. The global COF grade flexible copper foil substrate market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for flexible electronics and growing application in automotive sector.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in COF grade flexible copper foil substrate market to 2030 by type (single-sided soft board, double-sided soft board, and multilayer soft board), application (lcd tv, vehicle electronics, smart phone, iot devices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, single-sided soft board is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, LCD TV is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on COF grade flexible copper foil substrate market

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Honflex, Danbang Technology, TOP Nanometal Corporation, Chang Chun Group, DSBJ, DuPont, Nippon Steel Corporation are the major suppliers in the COF grade flexible copper foil substrate market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Suicide Drone Market

Tethered Drone Market

Uav Drone Market

VR Drone Market

VTOL Drone Market