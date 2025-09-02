Lucintel Forecasts the Global EVOH for Packaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global EVOH for packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the food, personal care & cosmetic, family, and pharmaceutical markets. The global EVOH for packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for superior oxygen & moisture barrier solutions, increasing emphasis on extending shelf life & preserving product quality, and rising preference for recyclable & eco-friendly packaging materials.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in EVOH for packaging market to 2030 by type (co-extruded film extrusion and monolayer film extrusion), application (food, personal care & cosmetics, family, pharmaceutical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, co-extruded film extrusion is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, food will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Kuraray Europe, Nippon Gohsei, KUREHA CORPORATION, Chang Chun, Arkema, EVAL Europe, Soarus, SCHUR Flexibles, Gantrade, Waldorf Technik are the major suppliers in the EVOH for packaging market.

