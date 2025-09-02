NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Expands with Demand for Precision Medicine

The global NGS-based RNA-sequencing market size was estimated at USD 3.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.05 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of precision medicine, the rising demand for transcriptome profiling, and advancements in high-throughput sequencing technologies.

Additional growth drivers include the expanding applications of RNA-sequencing in biomarker discovery, drug development, and disease diagnostics. The declining cost of sequencing and rising investments in genomic research are also accelerating adoption across both clinical and research domains.

The growing demand for precision and personalized medicine is a key factor propelling the uptake of NGS-based RNA-sequencing technologies. These tools provide in-depth insights into gene expression and disease mechanisms, supporting the development of more targeted therapies and better patient outcomes. With healthcare systems increasingly shifting toward individualized treatment approaches, RNA-sequencing plays a vital role in clinical decision-making and the design of tailored therapeutic strategies.

Moreover, the role of RNA-sequencing in biomarker discovery and drug development continues to expand. By enabling high-resolution gene expression analysis, NGS-based technologies facilitate the identification of novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets. This, in turn, accelerates drug discovery, improves clinical trial efficiency, and supports the development of advanced, targeted treatments, establishing RNA-seq as a cornerstone in pharmaceutical and biotech research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Trends: North America led the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market with a revenue share of 48.17% in 2024. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with an expected CAGR of 18.18% from 2025 to 2030.

By Product & Service: The consumables segment dominated with a revenue share of 58.12% in 2024.

By Application: Drug discovery and development accounted for the largest share at 61.54% in 2024.

By End-use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the highest share, representing 36.64% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.92 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 10.05 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Order a free sample PDF of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key NGS-based RNA-sequencing Company Insights

Leading players in the market are focusing on strategic initiatives such as expansion activities, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their presence and expand their product reach.

Key Companies in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing Market include:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN N.V.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Group

Roche Holding AG

Revvity, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The NGS-based RNA-sequencing market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by advancements in sequencing technologies, decreasing costs, and the expanding role of genomics in precision medicine. With applications spanning biomarker discovery, drug development, and disease diagnostics, the market is well-positioned to play a transformative role in both healthcare and research. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to invest heavily in RNA-sequencing solutions, the technology is set to remain a cornerstone of innovation in precision medicine and therapeutic development.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com