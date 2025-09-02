Zero Trust Security Market 2030: Remote Work Fuels Authentication Trends

Global Zero Trust Security Market Summary

The global zero trust security market was valued at USD 36.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 92.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is largely fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud computing, the shift toward remote and hybrid work models, and the escalating prevalence of ransomware and insider threats.

Organizations across both public and private sectors are ramping up their investments in Zero Trust solutions such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), micro-segmentation, identity and access management (IAM), and endpoint protection. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in particular, are increasingly embracing Zero Trust frameworks to access scalable and cost-efficient security tools. As businesses continue down the path of digital transformation, the market is expected to experience substantial and sustained expansion.

Cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency. Threat actors are exploiting weaknesses in IT infrastructures using advanced techniques like malware campaigns, spear-phishing, and watering hole attacks. For instance, data from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. revealed that global cyberattacks rose by 28% in Q3 2022 compared to the previous year, with organizations facing more than 1,100 weekly attacks on average.

Targeted attacks—often executed via endpoints, cloud applications, and other vulnerable vectors—are becoming increasingly detrimental. These attacks can cause severe financial losses, compromise sensitive customer information, and result in the theft of intellectual property. A study by Trend Micro Incorporated and Quocirca noted that most targeted attacks aim for financial disruption. In this context, Zero Trust Security enables proactive detection and response, allowing organizations to mitigate risks by analyzing user behavior across networks and isolating threats before they escalate.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a revenue share of over 37% in 2024 . This growth is driven by increased government and public sector spending on cybersecurity, as well as the adoption of emerging technologies like IoT , AI , and digital platforms by both large enterprises and SMEs. Strict data privacy regulations are also pushing organizations to adopt zero trust models.

led the global market with a revenue share of . This growth is driven by increased government and public sector spending on cybersecurity, as well as the adoption of emerging technologies like , , and digital platforms by both large enterprises and SMEs. Strict data privacy regulations are also pushing organizations to adopt zero trust models. In the United States, the market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by rising cyber incidents, regulatory mandates, and widespread digital transformation. The rise in ransomware, data breaches, and insider threats has compelled organizations to strengthen their security postures with Zero Trust principles.

By authentication, the single-factor segment accounted for over 53% of the market share in 2024. This segment’s growth is supported by the increasing demand for passwordless and biometric authentication, which enhance user experience while maintaining cost-efficiency—an important factor for SMEs.

By type, the endpoint security segment held the largest share of market revenue in 2024. Its popularity stems from benefits such as content filtering, AI threat mitigation, improved patching, and insider threat prevention. The segment continues to gain traction as companies roll out enhanced endpoint protection solutions.

By deployment type, the cloud-based segment dominated in 2024 due to its advantages, including reduced need for internal resources, lower upfront costs, automated patching, scalable monitoring, and automatic backups. These features make cloud deployment particularly attractive to organizations seeking flexibility and operational efficiency.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 36.96 Billion

: USD 36.96 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 92.42 Billion

: USD 92.42 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 16.6%

: 16.6% Leading Region : North America (2024)

: North America (2024) Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Zero Trust Security Company Insights

Prominent players are driving innovation and shaping the future of the Zero Trust Security landscape:

Broadcom, Inc., through its Symantec division, offers a wide range of Zero Trust solutions including MFA, endpoint protection, and network micro-segmentation, backed by AI-powered threat analytics. The company has also broadened its capabilities to support Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) frameworks.

Fortinet, Inc. provides an integrated portfolio of Zero Trust solutions, including FortiNAC and FortiAuthenticator, which deliver network segmentation, identity verification, and continuous access control. Its AI-based threat intelligence and SASE solutions further enhance security across hybrid environments.

Leading Zero Trust Security Companies

These key market players collectively influence global trends and technology development in Zero Trust Security:

Broadcom, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Forcepoint

Conclusion

The global zero trust security market is on a steep upward trajectory, propelled by the accelerating pace of digital transformation, the widespread shift to remote work, and the mounting complexity of cyber threats. Organizations—regardless of size—are adopting Zero Trust as a core cybersecurity strategy to safeguard data, minimize risk, and comply with increasingly stringent regulations.

The growing integration of cloud platforms, endpoint devices, and emerging technologies underscores the need for context-aware, identity-centric security frameworks. Zero Trust principles—built on continuous verification, least-privilege access, and micro-segmentation—are enabling organizations to build robust, scalable, and adaptive security infrastructures.

As businesses invest in digital resilience, Zero Trust is rapidly evolving from a cybersecurity concept to a foundational standard for securing modern enterprises. With support from technological advancements and regulatory alignment, the market is poised to experience sustained growth through 2030 and beyond.