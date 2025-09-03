Next Generation Memory Market grows with AI and machine learning demand

The global next-generation memory market size was valued at USD 7,826.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22,942.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2024 to 2030. Key drivers of this market include advancements in MRAM, ReRAM, and PCRAM, along with enhanced miniaturization and integration with AI and IoT.

High-speed, energy-efficient memory solutions are increasingly vital for data-intensive applications, consumer electronics, and the automotive sector. Economic aspects such as cost efficiency, rising R&D investments, regulatory standards, strategic partnerships, innovation, and supply chain factors like raw material availability and manufacturing capacity also significantly influence growth. For example, in June 2024, Micron Technology, Inc. launched its new GDDR7 graphics memory, which offers the fastest speeds, higher bandwidth, and improved power efficiency, enabling smoother performance and longer device battery life.

In recent years, next-generation memory technologies have recorded steady expansion, driven by the demand for faster, more reliable, and cost-effective solutions. The increasing need for enterprise storage has also contributed to this growth. Traditional memory systems have struggled to manage surging data volumes, greater data path requirements, and advanced high-speed system demands, creating an opportunity for next-generation solutions.

The market has witnessed strong adoption across industries. For instance, BFSI companies are boosting investments in IoT-enabled memory solutions, while IT enterprises are deploying advanced storage technologies to strengthen operations. This shift is driving widespread adoption of next-generation storage devices and reshaping organizational approaches to data management.

Energy-efficient and high-speed memory solutions remain at the forefront of market demand, addressing the performance needs of consumer electronics, automotive, and enterprise applications. In January 2024, KIOXIA America, Inc. introduced the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 4.0 embedded memory for automotive applications. These devices enhance telematics, infotainment, and ADAS systems, delivering up to +100% improved sequential read speeds and +40% faster sequential write speeds. By leveraging 5G connectivity, these innovations enable quicker system startups and enhanced user experiences.

Order a free sample PDF of the Next Generation Memory Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific was the largest revenue-generating region in 2023.

South Africa is anticipated to record the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2030.

The non-volatile segment generated USD 6,143.5 million in 2023, making it the most lucrative and fastest-growing technology category.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 7,826.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 22,942.2 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 17.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Company Insights

Major companies shaping the next-generation memory market include Samsung, Micron Technology, Inc., Fujitsu, SK HYNIX INC, Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, and KIOXIA Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Samsung leads with innovations in NAND and DRAM technologies, including V-NAND, HBM, and DDR5, addressing applications from consumer devices to data centers. Micron Technology, Inc. continues to advance memory with GDDR7, HBM, and DDR5, offering improved speed, bandwidth, and energy efficiency to meet increasing global demand.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The next-generation memory market is poised for strong growth, fueled by innovations in non-volatile memory technologies, rising adoption across industries, and expanding applications in AI, IoT, automotive, and data centers. With Asia Pacific leading the market and companies such as Samsung and Micron driving technological advancements, the sector is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of high-performance and energy-efficient computing.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com