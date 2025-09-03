Next-Generation Data Storage Market grows with rising cloud computing

The global next-generation data storage market size was valued at USD 66.52 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 116.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising penetration of IoT in industries such as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing.

Digitization of data across residential and commercial sectors, coupled with increased use of laptops, smartphones, and tablets, continues to support market expansion. Additionally, industries such as healthcare, retail, and BFSI are witnessing exponential growth in data volumes, further driving the adoption of advanced storage solutions.

Market players are increasingly leveraging cloud storage for its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Innovations such as crystal etching techniques, integration of Big Data analytics, and real-time cloud access are enabling companies to enhance customer experiences, particularly in areas like e-commerce and online banking.

The demand for high-speed, reliable, and robust storage solutions is accelerating due to rising data digitization and automation. However, high technology costs remain a challenge for adoption in price-sensitive regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Nevertheless, the market offers lucrative opportunities, supported by ongoing R&D investments and the growing need for efficient data management solutions.

The rising production of input-output devices, increased online shopping activities, adoption of smart technologies, and growing Internet penetration are also driving the expansion of solid-state drives and cloud storage solutions. Upcoming product launches featuring improved capacity and speed are likely to further fuel market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership: North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.46% in 2023.

By Storage System: The network-attached storage (NAS) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Storage Technique: The solid-state drive (SSD) segment dominated with the largest revenue share of 32.86% in 2023.

By Storage Type: Local (on-premises) storage led the market with a revenue share of 52.58% in 2023.

By End-use: The market is segmented into home and business applications.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 66.52 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 116.69 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 9.8%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Next-Generation Data Storage Companies Insights

Leading players in the market include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), NetApp, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Netgear Inc., and Inspur.

Dell Technologies provides a wide portfolio of storage solutions ranging from traditional arrays to cloud-based and software-defined storage, catering to enterprise data centers and edge computing.

HPE offers hybrid cloud storage systems with AI-driven optimization, focusing on agility, efficiency, and intelligence.

Cohesity delivers hyper-converged secondary storage solutions for data protection, file services, and analytics, emphasizing simplified data management.

Rubrik specializes in cloud data management with unified backup, recovery, replication, and archival solutions, ensuring scalability, compliance, and security.

Conclusion

The next-generation data storage market is experiencing strong momentum due to the exponential growth of digital data, increasing digitization of industries, and rising reliance on cloud technologies. While high adoption costs pose certain challenges, advancements in SSDs, cloud-based solutions, and innovative storage technologies are expected to create ample opportunities. With North America leading and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is set to evolve into a critical enabler of global digital transformation.

