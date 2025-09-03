Lucintel Forecasts the Global 6G Wireless Technology Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 73% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-03 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global 6G wireless technology market looks promising with opportunities in the artificial intelligence, automation & robotics, internet of things, and VR and AR markets. The global 6G wireless technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 73% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for higher bandwidth, growing demand for low latency, and rising number of connected devices across the globe.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in 6G wireless technology market to 2031 by product type (infrastructure, deployment, and apps and services), application (artificial intelligence, automation & robotics, internet of things, VR and AR, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, infrastructure is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising development of new 6G technologies.

Within the application category, automation and robotic will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for automation in manufacturing, logistics, and other industries.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase adoption of wireless technology and rising number of smart cities and infrastructure in the region.

AT&T, Autotalks, Broadcom Corporation, China Telecom, China Unicom are the major suppliers in the 6G wireless technology market.

