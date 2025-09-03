Lucintel Forecasts the Global Low Voltage Direct Current Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-09-03 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global low voltage direct current market looks promising with opportunities in the photovoltaic power station, commercial & industrial building, data center, and transportation markets. The global low voltage direct current market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for energy-efficient power distribution, the rising integration of renewable energy system, and the increase in electric vehicle infrastructure.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in low voltage direct current market to 2031 by type (components and systems), application (photovoltaic power station, commercial & industrial buildings, data center, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)..

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, system is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial & industrial building is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Legrand, Eaton, Fuji Electric, Liangxin are the major suppliers in the low voltage direct current market.

