Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market rises with demand for pain relief

The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market was valued at USD 22.58 billion in 2024. It is projected to expand to USD 31.29 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.66% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is being driven by a rising global burden of chronic pain and an expanding geriatric population, both contributing to heightened therapeutic demand

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America seized the largest regional share, accounting for over 42.9% of total NSAIDs revenue

Within the United States, NSAIDs held a significant portion of the regional market, bolstered by widespread adoption of both prescription and over-the-counter options

By indication, the arthritis segment dominated in 2024, representing 37.72% of global NSAIDs revenue

On the distribution side, retail pharmacies emerged as the largest channel, accounting for 45.89% of market share in the same year

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 22.58 billion

2025 estimate: USD 23.76 billion

2030 projected market size: USD 31.29 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.66%

Key regional driver: North America remains the dominant region

Several factors are reinforcing these projections.

Demand for OTC NSAIDs is expanding, and applications are broadening beyond arthritis to include headaches, migraines, toothaches, and menstrual pain

A diversified NSAIDs product portfolio, along with approvals and launches of new formulations, is further stimulating growth during the forecast period

Prevalence of arthritis and pain-related conditions remains high: in 2024, approximately one-quarter of U.S. adults had arthritis, accounting for over 350 million cases globally. Osteoarthritis affects more than 32.5 million Americans, and rheumatoid arthritis impacts about 1.36 million. Nearly half of those diagnosed are aged 65 or older, with a disproportionate impact on women and notable racial disparities among non-Hispanic white, Black, and Hispanic adults

Moreover, the rapidly aging population—expected to reside largely in low- and middle-income countries by 2050—emphasizes the need for accessible chronic pain management via NSAIDs

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

A diverse set of well-established pharmaceutical players hold prominent positions in the NSAIDs market:

Pfizer Inc., offering ketorolac tromethamine for moderate-to-severe acute pain often requiring opioid-level relief.

GSK plc, whose product Excedrin—a combination of paracetamol, aspirin, and caffeine—is widely favored for headache relief

These firms benefit from strong portfolios encompassing both OTC and prescription NSAIDs, enabling them to capture a range of pain-related indications. Their strategic initiatives—including geographic expansion, product innovations, and OTC reformulations—have cemented their competitive advantage

Key Companies

The leading companies with significant influence and market share in the global NSAIDs industry include:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Viatris Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Conclusion

The NSAIDs market is on a steady growth trajectory, propelled by mounting unmet needs in chronic pain management and a shifting demographic landscape marked by population aging. In 2024, North America accounted for nearly half of global revenues, with arthritis emerging as the leading indication and retail pharmacies serving as the most dominant distribution channel. Forecasts suggest a climb from USD 22.58 billion in 2024 to USD 31.29 billion by 2030, demonstrating a solid 5.66% CAGR. Major players such as Pfizer, GSK, Bayer, and others are making strategic moves to bolster their dominance through product diversification, innovation, and regional expansion. As the prevalence of pain-related disorders continues rising, and as accessibility to OTC and novel formulations improves, the NSAIDs market appears poised for sustained and robust expansion through the remainder of the decade.

