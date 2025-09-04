Quick Commerce Market Future Outlook with Innovative Solutions

The global quick commerce market size was valued at USD 68.82 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 323.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market expansion is fueled by rising demand for rapid delivery of essential goods, particularly household items.

Increasing reliance on on-demand delivery of food, groceries, and household essentials, coupled with rising disposable income, large-scale industrialization, and fast-paced urbanization, is accelerating market growth. Quick commerce is built around a super-fast delivery model, supported by streamlined logistics systems and strategically located dark stores near residential hubs, enabling doorstep deliveries within 10 to 30 minutes.

However, despite strong momentum, the industry faces challenges. High delivery costs, logistical complexities, and regulatory hurdles are restraining growth. Operational costs related to maintaining dark stores and last-mile fleets remain significant barriers. For example, in June 2023, Getir announced its exit from France, citing high operating costs, limited profitability, and a complex regulatory framework. The French government’s classification of dark stores as warehouses gives local authorities the power to restrict their setup in urban areas, which disrupts supply chain efficiency. Another concern is the high delivery charges on smaller orders, often linked to impulse purchases or just-in-time grocery needs. Larger order volumes also tend to carry higher charges, discouraging consumers from using quick commerce services frequently.

Key Market Highlights:

North America held the highest global market share of more than 28.5% in 2022.

By product, the food and groceries segment represented the largest share at 18.1% in 2022.

By payment mode, the cash-on-delivery segment accounted for the largest share of 57.0% in 2022.

By technology, the application-based operation segment captured a revenue share of 27.7% in 2022.

Market Performance:

2022 Market Size: USD 68.82 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 323.91 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 22.2%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Major players in the market in 2022 include Swiggy; Blink Commerce Private Limited; Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd (Big Basket); KiranaKart Technologies Private Limited (Zepto); Quickcommerce Ltd. (Zapp); and others. Key competitive parameters include ease of ordering and payments, attractive pricing offers, product variety, and ultra-fast delivery timelines.

To strengthen their presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and expand internationally, these companies are actively entering new markets. Additionally, strategic partnerships with food delivery platforms are helping them scale operations. For instance, in September 2023, Getir partnered with Uber Eats to expand its on-demand grocery delivery offerings for users in the UK.

Key Companies:

Getir

Flink

Yemece

Quickcommerce Ltd. (Zapp)

Delivery Hero

Gopuff

Maplebear Inc. (Instacart)

Zapp

foodpanda

Rappi

Conclusion:

The quick commerce market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by evolving consumer expectations for speed and convenience. While challenges around costs, regulations, and logistics persist, ongoing innovations in delivery models and strategic collaborations are set to shape the sector’s long-term success.