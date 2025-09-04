Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market expands with demand for advanced diagnostics

The global nuclear imaging equipment market reached an estimated USD 6.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to climb to USD 7.91 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.23% between 2025 and 2030. Growth is propelled by factors such as rising cancer incidence, technological enhancements, expanding clinical and research applications, and an increase in nuclear medicine imaging procedures

Globally, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses—including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and metabolic conditions—is expected to further drive demand. Nuclear imaging technologies, particularly PET and SPECT systems, play a vital role in accurately diagnosing, staging, and monitoring treatment outcomes across these health challenges. For instance, PET scans are critical in cancer detection and tracking, while nuclear imaging is invaluable for assessing cardiac blood flow and identifying neurological abnormalities such as Alzheimer’s disease. Such clinical capabilities are key contributors to market expansion

Technological innovation, including the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced image-processing software, continues to enhance diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency. Hospitals, especially those managing complex medical cases, are strategic users of these advanced modalities due to their capacity for meticulous diagnostics and treatment planning. These facilities typically possess greater financial and technological resources to invest in sophisticated nuclear imaging technologies

Additionally, research and development institutions are increasingly employing nuclear imaging tools across oncology, neurosciences, cardiovascular research, and drug development—further broadening the market application base

In 2024, North America led the market with a commanding share of 42.82%. Dominance in this region is attributed to escalating cancer rates and strides in imaging technologies such as PET and SPECT

Within modality segments, SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) accounted for 57.88% of revenue in 2024, making it the largest contributor

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 6.58 billion

2030 (forecasted): USD 7.91 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.23%



Key Companies & Market Share Insight

On the application front, the oncology segment held the largest share in 2024, capturing 48.99% of overall revenue. This leadership position stems from the escalating global cancer burden and the high demand for advanced imaging tools such as PET and SPECT in oncology diagnostics and management

Conversely, the cardiology segment is poised for the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by rising rates of cardiovascular disease and an expanding recognition of nuclear imaging’s diagnostic value

Regarding end-use segments, hospitals accounted for 51.96% of revenue in 2024, underscoring their role as the most significant buyers of nuclear imaging equipment



Key Companies List

Prominent enterprises operating in the nuclear imaging equipment market include:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mediso

Cubresa Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

United Imaging Healthcare Co

Conclusion

In summary, the nuclear imaging equipment market is firmly on an upward trajectory, with global revenue expected to rise from USD 6.58 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 7.91 billion by 2030. Growth is underpinned by worsening chronic disease burdens, especially cancer and cardiovascular conditions, alongside ongoing technological advancements such as AI integration and hybrid imaging systems. SPECT remains the cornerstone modality, while oncology currently drives the largest share of applications. Hospitals, by virtue of their complex case loads and resource capacities, remain the primary end-users. Key industry players—including GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, and others—are poised to lead the innovation and expansion trend. As imaging needs evolve, particularly in cardiology and oncology, the market is well-positioned to sustain robust and steady growth through the forecast period.

