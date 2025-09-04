Octadecanedioic Acid Market grows with demand in high-performance polymers

In 2023, the global octadecanedioic acid (ODDA) market was valued at USD 8.6 million, with expectations to reach USD 11.6 million by 2030. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2024 and 2030. The surge in demand stems from growing consumer interest in biodegradable polymers, expanding usage across sectors like automotive and textiles, technological progress in raw material processing, and government initiatives endorsing eco-friendly materials

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global ODDA market in 2023, commanding a 30.9% share. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR—5.6%—during the forecast period

Among application categories, polyester polyols prevailed in 2023 with a dominant revenue share of 50.2%

ODDA’s market expansion is supported by robust demand for durable polyester-based materials across diverse industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods. Its adoption in healthcare—especially in drug delivery systems and biocompatible materials—is increasing. Environmental regulations and rising sustainability awareness are further shifting preferences toward eco-friendly chemicals, enhancing ODDA’s appeal

Advances in material science are also unlocking innovative applications in coatings and advanced polymers, and research into biotechnological production using renewable resources is in progress. Infrastructure growth in emerging economies is boosting demand for materials that enhance construction coatings and composites. Industrial sectors including automotive, textile, and electronics are also contributing to ODDA’s expanding footprint

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 8.6 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.6 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.4%

North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region from 2024–2030

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in the global ODDA market feature Larodan AB; Procter & Gamble; Cathay Biotech Inc.; Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.; INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.; XIAMEN SINOPEG BIOTECH CO., LTD.; and Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. These companies dominate market share and drive industry trends

Larodan AB supplies high-quality lipids and related products such as fatty acids, esters, and phospholipids for both research and industry applications

Procter & Gamble incorporates ODDA into consumer products, particularly in personal care and household cleaning products, leveraging its emulsifying properties to boost performance while promoting sustainability and innovation

Cathay Biotech Inc. focuses on providing comprehensive material solutions across production, transportation, storage, and application chains to support the renewable energy sector

Below is the full list of key companies:

Larodan AB

Procter & Gamble

Cathay Biotech Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry (India) Pvt. Ltd.

INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.

XIAMEN SINOPEG BIOTECH CO., LTD.

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

To sum up, the octadecanedioic acid market is steadily advancing, with its valuation rising from USD 8.6 million in 2023 to a projected USD 11.6 million by 2030, supported by a CAGR of 4.4%. North America currently leads in market size, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Applications in polyester polyols predominate, fueled by strong performance traits and expanding use in sectors like automotive, construction, and healthcare. Environmental momentum, regulatory encouragement, and innovations in production and materials science continue to enhance ODDA’s appeal. Key market players—including Larodan AB, Procter & Gamble, Cathay Biotech Inc., among others—are actively advancing the field through strategic product offerings and sustainability focus. As industries pursue durable, eco-friendly, and high-performance materials, the ODDA market is positioned for sustained growth and diversification through 2030.

