Pet Care Market grows with rising adoption of companion animals worldwide

The global pet care market was valued at USD 150.67 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 236.16 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2022 and 2030. Growth is being driven by the increasing trend of pet humanization combined with rising consumer expenditure in household and pet care sectors, prompting demand for accessories like feeders, bowls, and waterers. Additionally, urbanization has encouraged adoption of smaller pets such as cats and dogs, which are easier to care for and humanize, further fueling the market’s expansion

The upward trajectory in the pet care market is being shaped by several notable trends. First, the pandemic-induced work-from-home culture boosted demand for pet services and products. As a result, brands have shifted focus toward premium offerings—such as natural, high-quality grooming products—and niche pet foods like freeze-dried varieties are gaining traction

Pet food accounts for roughly three-quarters of total industry sales, indicating the sector’s central role

North America emerged as the largest regional market with Asia Pacific demonstrating particularly rapid growth

In 2022, the pet care market expanded to USD 159.10 billion, with expectations of continued growth at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2030

Forecasts anticipate the market reaching USD 236.16 billion by 2030

The dog segment remained the main revenue contributor, while the bird type registered rapid increases in certain segments. Regionally, North America maintained its lead, and the U.S. is projected to achieve the highest CAGR toward 2030

The pet care market features several established players. Key global companies include Ancol Pet Products Limited, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Petmate Holdings Co., Saturn Petcare GmbH, Tail Blazers, and The Hartz Mountain Corporation

These companies exert considerable influence through diverse product offerings across food, accessories, grooming, and healthcare, capturing sizable shares in their respective niches.

Ancol Pet Products Limited

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Petmate Holdings Co.

Saturn Petcare GmbH

Tail Blazers

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

The pet care industry is experiencing robust, sustained expansion on a global scale. With the market projected to grow from USD 150.67 billion in 2021 to USD 236.16 billion by 2030, the upward trend is underpinned by evolving consumer behaviors, heightened pet humanization, and a growing preference for premium and niche offerings. Dogs continue to dominate in terms of market share, but emerging segments—such as bird-related products—are gaining momentum. North America remains the largest regional contributor, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as notably dynamic. The market is anchored by key players including Mars, Blue Buffalo, Hill’s, and Nestlé Purina, among others, who are shaping trends through innovation and expanding portfolios. As long as humanization persists and disposable income rises, the pet care industry seems poised for continued growth, with opportunities for segmentation and premiumization leading the charge.

