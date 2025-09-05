Nylon Market growth driven by rising demand in automotive applications

The global nylon market stood at an estimated USD 34,390.3 million in 2023 and is projected to soar to around USD 53,037.2 million by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 through 2030. The automotive sector continues to be a pivotal demand-driver, playing an instrumental role in elevating nylon consumption worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Scene opens on a vibrant global map, with the Asia Pacific region illuminated to reveal its commanding presence in the nylon landscape.

“Asia Pacific emerges as the frontline powerhouse, having captured over 45% of global revenue in 2023. Its dominance is fueled by a dynamic mix of burgeoning manufacturing bases, rising population and disposable income, and favorable foreign investment environments.”

Close-up on product segments, highlighting Nylon 6.

“Zooming into product categories, Nylon 6 holds a leading share—over 56% of total global revenue in 2023—outpacing other nylon variants due to its widespread versatility across industries ranging from textiles to electronics.”

Shift to automotive application scenes—vehicles, wiring, engine components, conveyor of energy.

“The automotive industry stands out as the largest application segment, contributing more than 36% of industry revenue in 2023. Nylon’s strength, lightweight nature, flexibility, and environmental friendliness have made it integral to components like engine bushings, connectors, fuse boxes, timing belts, and crankcases.”

Fade into regulatory stamp and substitute icons.

Narrator: “The industry isn’t without its headwinds. Regulations such as OSHA, REACH, ECHA, and NESHAP impose compliance pressures. Meanwhile, substitutes like polypropylene, bio-absorbable polymers, para-aramid fibers, and polyvinylidene fluoride—especially PVF in fishing lines—pose competition due to cost advantages and biodegradability.”

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 34,390.3 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53,037.2 million

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.4%

Regional Leader (2023): Asia Pacific (largest share)

Order a free sample PDF of the Nylon Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Growth is notably propelled by expansion in China’s market and ongoing strength in Europe’s automotive sector. Asia Pacific’s advantage stems from its infrastructure development, favorable government policies, attractive labor markets, and FDI-friendly environment. In automotive manufacturing locations such as China, India, and Indonesia, these advantages have encouraged production shifts that elevate nylon demand.

Regulatory mandates for improved fuel efficiency and emissions reduction are nudging manufacturers away from heavier metals like steel and aluminum. Nylon 6 is increasingly adopted as films or coatings to protect against corrosion, while its lightweight, stable and design-flexible composition aligns with environmental and engineering objectives.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The automotive sector remains highly concentrated, with the top four players—GM, Toyota, Ford, and Volkswagen—accounting for nearly 49% of the market. This concentration underscores nylon’s widespread adoption in critical vehicle components and its strategic importance within highly competitive OEM ecosystems.

Key Companies List

GM

Toyota

Ford

Volkswagen

These major global automakers continue to shape demand patterns for nylon, leveraging it extensively across a variety of applications within vehicles.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

In summary, the global nylon industry is experiencing consistent and solid expansion, with projections moving from USD 34.4 billion in 2023 to more than USD 53 billion by 2030. Fueled by automotive demand, particularly in Asia Pacific, and driven by innovation and regulation, nylon continues to displace heavier materials and capture market share. Nylon 6 stands out among variants, becoming a foundational element in product portfolios. While regulatory compliance and substitute materials present challenges, nylon’s superior mechanical properties and adaptability make it well-positioned for further adoption. The concentration of major automakers underscores how vital the material is in modern manufacturing strategies. Overall, the industry’s trajectory suggests that nylon will maintain a central role in driving both technological progress and environmental advances within engineering, transportation, and beyond.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com