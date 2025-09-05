Canned Tuna Market expansion fueled by global seafood consumption rise

San Francisco, May 8, 2025, – The global canned tuna market is anticipated to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising adoption of seafood due to its nutritional benefits and convenience drives market growth. Consumers are increasingly incorporating canned tuna into their daily meals, from salads and sandwiches to sushi and pasta, making it a staple in households worldwide.

Additionally, urbanization and changing lifestyles have contributed to the popularity of canned tuna, as busy individuals opt for ready-to-eat seafood products that require minimal preparation. The convenience of canned tuna extends beyond households to food service establishments, where it is widely used in salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and sushi. The increasing demand for protein-rich meals in the fitness and wellness sector further reinforces the market’s expansion.

Sustainability concerns are also shaping industry trends, with consumers showing a growing preference for eco-friendly and responsibly sourced seafood. Leading manufacturers are implementing sustainable fishing practices, such as pole-and-line fishing, and obtaining certifications from organizations like the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). This has led to the introduction of premium-canned tuna options that emphasize ethical sourcing, traceability, and environmental responsibility.

Canned Tuna Market Report Highlights

Skipjack dominated the product segment with more than 47.7% share in 2024 owing to its wide availability, affordability, and strong consumer demand.

The yellowfin segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for the largest revenue share of 74.7% in 2024, owing to their extensive product selection, widespread presence, and convenience.

The online channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030, attributed to the increasing consumer preference for convenience, wider product availability, and competitive pricing offered by e-commerce platforms.

Europe dominated the market in 2024 owing to factors such as a strong preference for canned seafood, convenience, nutritional benefits, and sustainability concerns.

In December 2024, a Subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman, SIMAK, officially launched its first consumer canned tuna products in the domestic market. The new line aims to enhance accessibility and promote high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood.

