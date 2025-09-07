Baker Law Group Strengthens Estate Planning and Probate Services in Denver

DENVER, CO, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is proud to offer a full range of estate planning and probate legal services to clients in Denver and across the Front Range.

The firm’s Denver attorneys assist individuals and families in creating legally sound estate plans and navigating the probate process with confidence.

“Denver residents deserve estate planning services that are both effective and compassionate,” said Jereme Baker, CEO of Baker Law Group. “Our Denver office is committed to guiding clients through important life decisions with clarity and care.”

Denver Services Include:

  • Will and trust drafting and updates
  • Probate representation and estate settlement
  • Powers of attorney and living wills
  • Asset protection and inheritance planning
  • Estate dispute and litigation services

The Denver office is located at: 1290 Broadway Ste 1175, Denver, CO 80203.

Contact:
Baker Law Group, PLLC – Denver
Phone: (303) 747-4772
Website: www.jbakerlawgroup.com

