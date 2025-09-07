Brick & Mortar Cleaner by Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd – Trusted by Professionals

LEEDS, UK, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd, a leading name in the exterior surface care industry, is proud to announce the official launch of its newest innovation: Brick & Mortar Cleaner – Trusted by Professionals. Specially formulated to tackle tough stains, dirt, algae, and efflorescence, this robust solution is designed for both commercial contractors and discerning homeowners seeking professional-grade results.

With decades of experience in developing high-performance exterior cleaning solutions, Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd continues to raise industry standards. The new Brick & Mortar Cleaner is no exception – engineered to restore masonry to its original brilliance without causing surface damage.

Key Features:

Heavy-duty performance – removes ingrained dirt, cement smears, and efflorescence

Fast-acting formula – reduces cleaning time and labour costs

Versatile use – ideal for brick, stone, concrete, and mortar surfaces

Contractor-approved – trusted by exterior cleaning professionals across the UK

Available in multiple sizes – suitable for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications

Designed with both safety and effectiveness in mind, the cleaner is suitable for use on new and aged brickwork, making it ideal for restoration projects, building maintenance, and post-construction clean-ups.

Weather, pollution, and age take a toll on exterior masonry. From efflorescence and algae to cement smears and embedded grime, maintaining clean and presentable brickwork is a challenge for both homeowners and commercial property managers.

The Brick & Mortar Cleaner from Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd solves this problem with ease. Suitable for use on new builds, heritage properties, patios, facades, and more, the product restores natural colour and texture while being easy and safe to apply.

Already gaining traction among contractors, landscapers, and property managers, the Brick & Mortar Cleaner is being hailed as a game-changer. Early adopters have praised its effectiveness on restoration jobs and its minimal surface damage risk – a common issue with harsher acid-based cleaners.

The product is available for purchase directly from Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd and through approved distributors nationwide. For more information, visit www.exteriorcleaningproductsltd.co.uk.

Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer of high-quality exterior surface cleaning solutions. Serving professionals in construction, maintenance, and facilities management, the company is known for delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible products that get the job done right.

Contact Details

Business name: Exterior Cleaning Products Ltd

Website: https://exteriorcleaningproducts.com

Tel: 0113 808 4468

E-mail: info@exteriorcleaningproducts.com

Address: 81 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3PS, United Kingdom